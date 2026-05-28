Redington Becomes Adobe Distribution Partner 

Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation catalyst, has signed a distributor partnership deal with Adobe, the global technology company.

The distribution relationship will expand access to creative, design, and document cloud solutions across Africa and marks a milestone in Redington’s commitment to empowering businesses, governments, and educational institutions with technology that supports creativity, efficiency, and growth.

Global Head of Software Solutions Group, Redington Group, Sayantan Dev, said: “Software has become the backbone of how modern businesses operate, scale, and compete. Our partnership with Adobe strengthens our software portfolio and enables organisations across Africa to adopt world-class creative and document management platforms with speed and confidence. By simplifying deployment, licensing, and enablement through our channel ecosystem, we are helping businesses turn software into a strategic advantage to enhance productivity, innovation, and customer engagement.”