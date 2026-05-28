‘Organisations Need Data to Drive Digital Procurement Process’

Stakeholders at the Digital Procurement Africa (DPA) submit, powered by Gloopro, Africa’s premier enterprise eProcurement, have stressed the need for data generation across channel and distribution value chain in order to scale organisation’s digital procurement process.

According to them, data generation will enhance accuracy and support better decision-making that will help organisations to scale at speed.

The stakeholders said this at the 2026 DPA summit, which held in Lagos.

Founder and CEO of Gloopro, Dr. Olumide Olusanya, in his keynote presentation, highlighted the need for organisations to accelerate digital procurement in large enterprises in the digital era.

According to him, Gloopro has developed the Procurement-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution that will address all the challenges militating against digital procurement, including challenges associated with tail-spend in organisations.

“So you’ve heard generally from the conversations across different panels at the DPA summit, and how tail-spend can be a challenge in digital procurement. Our PaaS solution sits as a platform where organisations can outsource their internal functions to. So instead of having a need to hire people to do various jobs in procurement, organisations can leverage on PaaS solution for business growth and profitability. PaaS platform allows organisations to be able to minimise cost of operations and block financial leakages in the organisation, because the service comes with a lot of benefits for organisations such as low cost, faster turnaround cycle, and business growth and scalability,” Olusanya said.