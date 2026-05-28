Moniepoint Signs N3bn Innovation Hub across Three Universities 

Moniepoint has signed a landmark agreement with three federal universities to build innovation hubs worth N3 billion over the next three years.

The universities include Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (OAU), the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU).

The agreement, which was signed at the Obafemi Awolowo University, indicated that each of the universities will get N1 billion to build a modern innovation hub on campus.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Co-founder/Group CEO of Moniepoint, Mr. Tosin Eniolorunda and the Vice-Chancellors of all three universities, senior leaders from academia and industry, student representatives, alumni, and members of Nigeria’s broader innovation ecosystem.

Speaking on the initiative, Eniolorunda said: “When you look at the success of companies like Moniepoint, it’s easy to forget that it all started with the foundational training we received right here in Nigerian universities. This initiative is about paying that trust forward. Nigeria’s digital economy cannot run on potential alone; it requires immense, localized talent density.”

Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, said: “Obafemi Awolowo University has always stood for excellence, and for the belief that knowledge must serve society. This partnership with Moniepoint Group is a powerful affirmation of that conviction. The Moniepoint Innovation Hub will not only expand what our students can learn but also transform what they believe is possible.”