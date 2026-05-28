LG Electronics Showcases Solution at Nigeria Exhibition

LG Electronics (LG) reaffirmed its position as a leading innovator in climate control and energy-efficient air conditioning solutions with its participation at Mega Clima Nigeria 2026, the 9th International Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Exhibition recognised as the largest HVAC+R sector show in West Africa.

Held at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, the three-day exhibition brought together global manufacturers, distributors, contractors, engineers, and industry stakeholders to explore the future of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration technologies across the region.

Speaking during the exhibition, Business Development Manager, LG Electronics Nigeria, Ifeoluwa Babarinsa, highlighted the adaptability and efficiency of the showcased systems, particularly their ability to support multiple indoor units while maintaining low energy consumption.

According to him, the LG Multi V.5 system is designed primarily for industrial and large-scale commercial applications, while the Multi VS system is tailored toward residential use cases, providing flexible solutions for varying environmental and operational demands.

A major highlight of the systems is their scalability, with both solutions capable of connecting to as many as 64 indoor units, offering increased operational flexibility across different building types and installation requirements.