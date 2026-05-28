Former Delta Speaker, Victor Ochei, Dumps APC, Says Decision Inspired By Need for ‘Broader Growth’

Former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, has formally resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the need for broader political growth and continued commitment to service.

Ochei announced his resignation in an exit statement issued after what he described as “deep reflections and wide consultations” with political associates and supporters.

According to him, he joined the APC in 2016 with sincerity and strong belief in the vision of the party, adding that he spent the last ten years contributing significantly to the growth and strengthening of the party at various levels.

“Together with many committed party faithful, we expanded the party’s reach, deepened its structures, mobilized support across communities, and worked tirelessly to give the party relevance and visibility within our political environment,” he stated.

The former lawmaker noted that long before many current leaders in the party joined the APC, he had already dedicated himself to the ideals of leadership, grassroots development, and public service.

Ochei said he was leaving the party proud of the progress achieved through years of political engagement, youth inclusion, women participation, and democratic development.

He, however, stressed that leadership and political institutions must evolve to reflect fairness, inclusion, and the aspirations of the people.

“It is in recognition of this need for broader growth and the continuation of my political convictions that I have chosen to chart a new course,” he said.

The former Speaker maintained that his decision was not borne out of bitterness or resentment toward anyone, but inspired by his enduring commitment to service and progress.

“This decision is not borne out of bitterness, resentment, or hostility toward anyone. Rather, it is inspired by my enduring commitment to service, progress, and the political future I envision for our people,” he added.

Ochei expressed gratitude to supporters, stakeholders, and party faithful who stood by him throughout his stay in the APC and urged his associates to remain peaceful and committed to democratic ideals.

“As I move forward to continue my political journey from the APC, I do so with hope, renewed determination, and faith in the future,” he stated.

He prayed for peace, unity, and progress in Delta State and Nigeria.