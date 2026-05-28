Okeya-Ipo Obaship Tussle Deepens as Gbayeorike Ruling House Disowns Aspirant Ganiyu Oyewole

*Seek Kwara govt’s intervention

The lingering Obaship tussle in Okeya-Ipo town, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, has taken a dramatic turn as one of the two recognised ruling houses in the community, the Gbayeorike/Gbaiyesola Ruling House, has publicly disowned one of the contenders to the Oludopo stool, Alhaji Ganiyu Akinola Oyewole of Abisokanrin Compound.

The ruling house insisted that the aspirant has no familial relationship whatsoever with the royal family and is therefore ineligible to contest for the throne.

In a statement, the royal family declared that: “Only duly recognised members and descendants of Gbayeorike/Gbaiyesola (Majayo and Alebiosu lineages) of Okeya-Ipo, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State, in accordance with established customs and tradition, are qualified to be nominated and considered for the Obaship stool in Okeya-Ipo. Gbayeorike/Gbaiyesola Ruling House has no biological or marital relationship with the Abisokanrin Family and, by extension, Alhaji Ganiyu Akinola Oyewole.”

The statement further stressed:

“Consequently, any claim by Alhaji Ganiyu Akinola Oyewole to represent or belong to the Gbayeorike/Gbaiyesola Ruling House/Family, including his recent application for the position of Oludopo of Okeya-Ipo, is baseless and should be disregarded by all persons, stakeholders, kingmakers, the Kwara State Government, or any concerned authorities at any level.”»

Historical records indicate that the Oludopo stool rotates strictly between two recognised ruling houses — the Olunlade Odopo-Oyo Ruling House and the Gbayeorike/Gbaiyesola Ruling House — a tradition that has guided succession in the community since its founding.

The throne became vacant following the passing of the revered monarch, Oba Saheed Giwa Opadoye, Oyelekan III, the 10th Oludopo of Okeya-Ipo, on August 12, 2025. The late monarch’s 15-year reign was widely acknowledged for fostering peace, unity, and development in the community.

Following his demise, the succession process commenced with eligible princes from the recognised ruling houses presenting themselves before the Kingmakers Council for consideration.

However, controversy erupted with the emergence of Alhaji Ganiyu Oyewole of Abisokanrin Compound, whom many indigenes insist does not belong to either of the two recognised ruling houses.

What initially appeared improbable has now evolved into a major source of tension within the community.

Credible reports from the town suggest that the aspirant may have influenced members of an enlarged Kingmakers Council, despite claims that several persons participating in the process are not traditionally recognised kingmakers under the customs of Okeya-Ipo.

There are also persistent allegations that the enlarged kingmakers body may have attempted to recommend the said aspirant — who critics insist is not a prince — as its preferred candidate for the throne.

The development triggered widespread opposition across the community.

In a letter dated November 17, 2025, addressed to the Executive Chairman of Irepodun Local Government and copied to the Igbomina Traditional Council, major stakeholders in Okeya-Ipo unanimously rejected the candidacy of Alhaji Ganiyu Oyewole.

The letter stated unequivocally:

“We, the entire blocs of Okeya-Ipo community in Irepodun LGA of Kwara State, hereby affirm that Alhaji Ganiyu Oyewole is not eligible to the vacant throne of Oludopo of Okeya-Ipo.”

The letter was jointly signed by prominent leaders and representatives of the community, including:

Chief Isiaka Oyewole — Elemoh of Okeya-Ipo and next in command to the Oludopo; Engr. Biodun Omoniyi — Asiwaju of Okeya-Ipo; Dr. Joe Odedina — President, Okeya-Ipo Community Development Association (OCDA); Prince Elder S.A. Ibiwoye — Representative of the Gbayeorike/Gbaiyesola Ruling House; Prince Nuha Adebayo — Representative of the Olunlade Ruling House; Sheikh Jamiu Bello — Chief Imam of Okeya-Ipo; Elder James Femi Odedina — Chairman, Okeya Christian Community; and Alhaji Ganiyu Bello — Youth Leader of Okeya-Ipo Community.

The stakeholders warned that any attempt to impose an ineligible candidate could threaten the peace, unity and stability the community has enjoyed for decades.

Meanwhile, credible sources within the town have alleged that certain influential interests are deliberately working to frustrate and prolong the selection process in order to create conditions favourable for the emergence of a candidate rejected by both the ruling houses and the wider community.

Available information indicates that the Kwara State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs has reportedly directed the two recognised kingmakers — the Elemoh and the Olufon — to review and resubmit their earlier report by the enlarged Kingmakers body to reflect strictly the position of the two authentic kingmakers recognised by tradition.

However, sources claim that powerful forces both within and outside the community are allegedly working relentlessly to obstruct that process and delay the emergence of a qualified prince from either of the two recognised ruling houses.

Despite these challenges, the Elemoh of Okeya-Ipo is said to be making sustained efforts to ensure that only an eligible and traditionally qualified prince emerges as the next Oludopo of Okeya-Ipo.