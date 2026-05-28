Odu Elected Board Member of Certified Fraud Examiners

Sunday Okobi

Nigeria and the West African region have recorded a significant milestone in the global anti-fraud space, with the election of David Nkang Odu to the Board of Regents of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (CFE).

Odu became the first Nigerian and West African to be elected to the board, which serves as the governing body of the world’s largest anti-fraud organisation.

According to a statement, the development came ahead of the 2026 ACFE Global Fraud Conference scheduled to be held in Boston, USA, where the induction is expected to be formally recognised.

The Board of Regents plays a key role in shaping the organisation’s global direction, including setting professional standards and guiding conversations around fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, forensic investigations, and emerging financial crime risks.

Stakeholders within the industry have described the election as a positive signal for the region, particularly as African economies continue to expand and integrate into the global financial system.

The appointment, the statement said, is also expected to strengthen collaboration between African practitioners and international compliance and enforcement communities, while increasing visibility for the region’s contributions to global anti-fraud practice.

“For many professionals across Nigeria and West Africa, the milestone represents both recognition and opportunity, highlighting the growing presence of African expertise in global institutions and the potential for deeper engagement in shaping the future of financial integrity.

“As the global anti-fraud community prepares for its annual conference, the development is being seen as a notable moment for the region’s participation in international professional leadership,” the statement said.

In his letter of appreciation made available to THISDAY Nkang Odu said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled by this historic opportunity to serve on the Board of Regents of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners as the first Nigerian and West African to attain this position.

“This moment is bigger than me-it represents the growing recognition of Africa’s voice, expertise, and contributions in the global fight against fraud, corruption, money laundering, and financial crime.

I see this not only as a personal milestone but as a responsibility to inspire the next generation of anti-fraud professionals across Nigeria, West Africa, and the African continent at large.

“The global anti-fraud landscape is evolving rapidly with technology, cyber threats, and emerging financial crime risks. Therefore, collaboration, professionalism, innovation, and strong institutions will remain critical in safeguarding financial systems and strengthening public trust.

“I remain committed to advancing integrity, promoting global cooperation, and contributing meaningfully to the collective effort to build a more transparent and accountable world.”

Odu stated that his election to the Board of Regents of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners was not just a personal achievement; “it is a proud moment for Nigeria, West Africa, and the African anti-fraud community. It demonstrates that African professionals are increasingly shaping global conversations on integrity, compliance, governance, and financial crime prevention. I hope this milestone inspires young professionals across Africa to believe that competence, excellence, and integrity can create opportunities on the global stage.”

The member of the Board added: “This milestone reflects the resilience, professionalism, and growing global relevance of Nigerian and African experts within the international anti-fraud community.

“It represents an opportunity to strengthen collaboration, encourage professional excellence, and contribute to building stronger institutions capable of combating fraud and financial crime across the world.”