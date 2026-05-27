The 2004 M00VE Experience: A Signal of a New Era in the Nigerian Housing System

As Nigeria’s housing sector continues to evolve, developers are increasingly looking beyond bricks and mortar to create communities that reflect modern lifestyles and aspirations. The maiden edition of the 2004 M00VE Experience, organised by QShelter Limited in partnership with The Fitness Religion Company, offered more than a fitness event along the Lagos Coastal Road corridor. It presented a new approach to real estate development, one that combines wellness, sustainability, accessibility, and community engagement as part of a broader vision for urban living in Nigeria. Victoria Ojiako reports



On a breezy stretch along the Lagos Coastal Road corridor, just beyond the familiar bustle of the city, a different kind of gathering unfolded, one that blended movement, leisure, aspiration, and a subtle but deliberate pitch for the future of urban living. It was not merely another corporate activation or a routine promotional event. Instead, the maiden edition of the “2004 M00VE Experience,” hosted by QShelter Limited in partnership with The Fitness Religion Company, offered a window into how thoughtful planning and research can reshape community engagement in Nigeria’s evolving real estate landscape.

At first glance, the event had all the trappings of a lively fitness festival. There were runners pacing through marked routes, groups swaying to aerobics rhythms, football enthusiasts competing in tightly contested five-a-side matches, and clusters of spectators cheering from the sidelines. From mini-marathons to dance sessions and strength contests, the atmosphere was energetic yet inclusive, drawing participants from different age groups and fitness levels.

But beneath the choreography of movement lay a deeper intention. This was not simply about exercise or entertainment; it was about creating a shared experience, one that connected people not just to each other, but to a physical space and a vision.

The marathon, which featured both 5km and 22km categories across male and female divisions, emerged as the centerpiece. Winners such as Fadekemi Erinle, Gang James, Gyang Sunday, and Aminat Alabi did not just receive cash prizes; they became part of a narrative that celebrated discipline, endurance, and community spirit. For many participants, the well-coordinated structure of the race reflected an organization still uncommon in local sporting events.

For the organizers, however, the event’s success was measured in more than turnout or applause. According to Kola Sowande, chairman of QShelter Limited, the initiative was conceived as a deliberate strategy, one that integrates lifestyle engagement with long-term development goals.

Rather than relying solely on conventional marketing tactics, the company sought to immerse potential homeowners and investors in the lived experience of the environment. The idea was simple but effective – people are more likely to connect with a place when they can feel it, move through it, and imagine themselves within it.

This approach reflects a broader shift in how real estate developers are thinking about engagement. In a market often characterized by glossy brochures and abstract promises, experiential marketing, grounded in research and community insight, offers a more tangible and credible alternative.

It also addresses a more pressing concern, Nigeria’s housing deficit. By situating the conversation in a dynamic, people-focused environment, the organizers subtly reframed housing not just as a structural need but as part of a holistic lifestyle encompassing wellness, accessibility, and social interaction.

Gbenga Alamu, chief operating officer of QShelter Limited, underscored what may be the most critical takeaway from the event: it did not happen by chance. It was the product of deliberate planning, research, and sustained engagement with the surrounding community.

Bisi Akinlabi, one of the participants at the M00VE experience and who also lives within the Lekki axis, says that Qshelter has shown a strong interest in its residents’ lifestyle by organizing the fitness exercise. Akinlabi said that by championing the cause of wellness, the company was not only concerned with providing a befitting housing system for the people but also with ensuring that they live long enough to enjoy the fruit of their labor.

“As a married man with kids, it is often a big challenge to find time to rest or relax. This initiative offers a unique opportunity to ensure physical fitness and wellness. Now, you don’t have to worry about securing an apartment that will last a lifetime alone because there is a real estate firm that has added aerobics as part of our daily routine. With infrastructure already in place by QShelter, we are already looking forward to a home made in heaven and a healthy lifestyle,” he added.

In the past, initiatives such as these usually went unnoticed without the support of key stakeholders. But this was not the case with the M00VE experience, as it witnessed endorsement from traditional rulers within the Lekki Community. To lend credence to the support extended to the initiative, His Royal Majesty Oba Abdulateef Kolawole Lawal-Olumegbon (Akinwon IV) of Ajah Ile and Okun-Ajah in Lagos was in attendance and joined the crowd to be part of the fitness exercise.

As if that were not enough, the Lagos State Government extended its solidarity to the initiative, with the Honorable Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, in attendance.

Before the M00VE experience was conceptualized, the organizers identified an existing fitness culture in the area. Rather than imposing an external idea, they chose to build on this organic trend, scaling it into a platform that could bring more people together.

This decision speaks to a fundamental principle often overlooked in development projects: successful engagement begins with listening. By understanding the community’s habits, preferences, and aspirations, developers can create initiatives that resonate authentically rather than appear imposed or transactional.

The same philosophy extends to the design of the 2004 Estate itself. Developed in partnership with Continental Civil General Construction Limited, the project incorporates features aimed at sustainability and resilience. Buildings are elevated above coastal levels to mitigate flooding risks, a critical consideration in a city like Lagos, where climate vulnerability is an ever-present concern.

Infrastructure within the estate includes internal road networks, hybrid and solar-powered energy systems, CCTV-enabled security, recreational facilities, and a consistent water and electricity supply. These are not just amenities; they are responses to the everyday challenges faced by urban residents.

One of the more subtle but significant aspects of the M00VE Experience is its emphasis on wellness as a core component of modern living. In many ways, this represents a shift in narrative, from housing as mere shelter to housing as an ecosystem that supports physical and mental well-being.

The inclusion of diverse activities ensured that participation was not limited to elite athletes. From casual walkers to seasoned runners, from dance enthusiasts to football players, the event created multiple entry points for engagement. Nollywood actor and influencer Tobi Bakre, who took part in the event, noted the program’s inclusivity, highlighting how it brought together individuals from diverse demographics.

This inclusivity is not incidental but strategic. In a nation as diverse as Nigeria, developments that fail to account for varying needs and lifestyles risk alienating potential residents. By contrast, initiatives that prioritize accessibility and participation can foster a stronger sense of belonging.

Nigeria’s housing sector has long struggled with a disconnect between ambitious plans and on-the-ground realities. Projects are often announced with fanfare but fall short in execution, leaving prospective homeowners skeptical.

Events like the M00VE Experience aim to bridge this gap by offering a preview not just of the physical infrastructure, but also of how life within the estate might unfold. By situating the development within a context of activity and engagement, the organizers provided a narrative that goes beyond architectural drawings.

Accessibility also plays a crucial role. Located approximately 23 minutes from Victoria Island via the Lagos Coastal Road, the estate positions itself within reach of key economic hubs while offering a relatively serene alternative to the city’s congestion. Flexible payment options and access to mortgage schemes further aim to lower the barriers to homeownership, addressing one of the most persistent challenges in the market.

The broader implication of the M00VE Experience lies in its potential as a model for future developments, not just in Lagos, but across Nigeria and beyond. At its core, the event demonstrates that effective community engagement is neither accidental nor superficial. It requires intentionality, research, and a willingness to align business objectives with societal needs.

Too often, engagement efforts are treated as afterthoughts, box-ticking exercises designed to satisfy regulatory requirements or generate short-term visibility. What sets this initiative apart is its integration into the project’s broader vision. The event was not an add-on but an extension of the development’s philosophy.