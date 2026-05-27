NNS BEECROFT Marks Nigerian Navy’s  70th Anniversary with Education, Medical Outreach in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Pupils of the Nigerian Navy Primary School, Mobil Road, Apapa, Lagos, erupted in excitement on Tuesday as the Nigerian Navy distributed educational materials and provided free medical services to residents as part of activities marking its 70th anniversary.

The outreach, organised by NNS BEECROFT, featured the distribution of instructional materials to pupils alongside free medical consultations, treatment and medication for children and members of the host community.

Speaking during the event, the Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams Aliu, said the initiative was in line with the directive of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, for Naval formations across the country to undertake community focused projects as part of the anniversary celebrations.

He described the initiative as “a thoughtful and impactful move” aimed at strengthening relations between the Navy and civilians while appreciating the support of host communities over the decades.

According to him, the choice of the Nigerian Navy Primary School was symbolic because it was the first Nigerian Navy Primary School established in the country.

“The combined educational and medical outreach was designed to positively impact the lives of children and families while reinforcing the Navy’s long standing connection with the community,” he said.

Commodore Adams Aliu noted that NNS BEECROFT, under the leadership of the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral A.A. Mustapha, deliberately focused on education and healthcare because of their importance to the wellbeing and development of children.

He stressed that access to proper healthcare and health education remained essential to child development, adding that arrangements had been made for follow up care and referrals for patients requiring further medical attention.

“The health outreach is not just a one off exercise, but part of a continuous effort to ensure that members of the community who require additional treatment or medical referrals receive adequate care,” he said.

The NNS BEECROFT Commander also commended the Chief of the Naval Staff for championing initiatives that promote mutual trust, cooperation and goodwill between the military and the civilian population.

He recalled that the Nigerian Navy was established on June 1, 1956, and has evolved into one of the strongest maritime forces on the African continent.

The outreach formed part of broader activities commemorating seven decades of Naval service, national security and community partnership by the Nigerian Navy.