  • Wednesday, 27th May, 2026

Crystal Palace, Rayo Vallecano Chase Conference League Glory Live on SuperSport

Featured | 8 seconds ago

Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano will battle for history this Wednesday night when they meet in the UEFA Conference League final in Leipzig, Germany, with a European trophy and a place in next season’s UEFA Europa League at stake. The game will air live on SuperSport via DStv and GOtv with Open View Access.

For Palace, the final offers a chance to win the club’s first European title and end a difficult season on a high. The Eagles finished 15th in the Premier League after an inconsistent campaign, but their European run has been a major bright spot, with Oliver Glasner’s side reaching the final as one of the competition’s most productive attacking teams.

Rayo, meanwhile, arrive as one of the season’s surprise stories. The Spanish side finished eighth in La Liga and reached the final in their first European campaign in 24 years, relying on defensive discipline, quick transitions and efficient finishing to overcome more fancied opponents.

Beyond the trophy, the final carries wider stakes for both leagues. The Premier League and La Liga already have eight clubs qualified for Europe next season, but victory for either side would add another Europa League place for England or Spain.

The Conference League final kicks off at 8:00 p.m. and will air live on SuperSport as part of the ongoing Open View week on DStv and GOtv. The match will be available on SS Football Finals (DStv Ch 202) and SS Football (GOtv Ch 61, DStv Ch 205) open to  DStv Yanga  and GOtv Jolli

Palace are viewed as slight favourites because of their attacking quality and wing play, with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaïla Sarr key to their threat. Rayo are expected to absorb pressure and look for openings on the break.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.