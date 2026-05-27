Crystal Palace, Rayo Vallecano Chase Conference League Glory Live on SuperSport

Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano will battle for history this Wednesday night when they meet in the UEFA Conference League final in Leipzig, Germany, with a European trophy and a place in next season’s UEFA Europa League at stake. The game will air live on SuperSport via DStv and GOtv with Open View Access.

For Palace, the final offers a chance to win the club’s first European title and end a difficult season on a high. The Eagles finished 15th in the Premier League after an inconsistent campaign, but their European run has been a major bright spot, with Oliver Glasner’s side reaching the final as one of the competition’s most productive attacking teams.

Rayo, meanwhile, arrive as one of the season’s surprise stories. The Spanish side finished eighth in La Liga and reached the final in their first European campaign in 24 years, relying on defensive discipline, quick transitions and efficient finishing to overcome more fancied opponents.

Beyond the trophy, the final carries wider stakes for both leagues. The Premier League and La Liga already have eight clubs qualified for Europe next season, but victory for either side would add another Europa League place for England or Spain.

The Conference League final kicks off at 8:00 p.m. and will air live on SuperSport as part of the ongoing Open View week on DStv and GOtv. The match will be available on SS Football Finals (DStv Ch 202) and SS Football (GOtv Ch 61, DStv Ch 205) open to DStv Yanga and GOtv Jolli

Palace are viewed as slight favourites because of their attacking quality and wing play, with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaïla Sarr key to their threat. Rayo are expected to absorb pressure and look for openings on the break.