Super Eagles New Boy, Femi Azeez, Stuns Zimbabwe’s Warriors with Debut Brace

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are on course to retaining the four-nation Invitational Unity Cup Tournament after new boy, Femi Azeez, scored two goals against Zimbabwe in his debut game at the Charlton Athletic Stadium (The Valley) in London last night.

The Super Eagles will face the winners of today’s second semifinal between Jamaica and India in Saturday’s final at the same venue. Nigeria defeated Jamaica to win the trophy last year.

The exciting Millwall winger who is on the shopping list of several Premier League clubs after a sterling showing in the Championship, announced his arrival in the Super Eagles on a refreshing note.

He was set up for the first goal by by stand in Captain Terem Moffi. Azeez fired home from the top of the box barely five minutes into the game.

Eagles continued playing with a lot of confidence and zest, stringing passes between themselves with goal scorer Azeez, Enugu Rangers full backs Obinna Igboke and Chibueze Oputa, Chibuike Nwaiwu, Philip Otele on the left flank catching the eye.

There were a few moments of brilliance from the Zimbabwe Warriors but they lacked finishing despite fielding several of their top stars including captain Marvelous Nakamba and Marshal Munetsi.

On the dot of 45 minutes, the Zimbabwe goalkeeper, Future Sibanda, pulled off another save for both teams to go into the dressing room with the Eagles a goal ahead.

The left-footed right winger Azeez who made 17 goals contributions in 35 Championship matches for Millwall to reach the promotion playoffs, doubled Nigeria’s lead on 63 minutes.

It was the same Moffi who darted down the left flank before he cut back for Azeez to finish off a fine team play from inside the box.

The win by the experimental Eagles was a heartwarming result for Coach Eric Chelle who is looking for fresh legs to beef up the senior Nigerian team ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers beginning in September.