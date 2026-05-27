UN: Football Unites People Across Borders, Cultures

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United Nations has described football as more than just a game, saying it serves as a universal language that unites people across borders, cultures and communities.

Speaking during the observance of World Football Day held at the Astro Turf in Wuse, Abuja, the National Information Officer and Officer-in-Charge of the United Nations Information Centre, Oluseyi Soremekun, said football continues to inspire teamwork, resilience and a shared sense of purpose, values that align closely with the mission of the United Nations.

Addressing participants at the event, which featured a football match and fitness activities, Soremekun noted that the programme symbolised both movement and momentum in advancing global development goals.

According to him, movement reflects the promotion of health and well-being, while momentum represents collective efforts toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He explained that World Football Day recognises the global reach of football and its contributions to peace, diplomacy and international cooperation, adding that the sport provides opportunities for collaboration on climate action, education, health, inclusion and gender equality.

Soremekun also highlighted the United Nations’ Football for the Goals (FFTG) initiative, describing it as a platform that uses the global popularity of football to advance sustainability, equality, human rights and climate action.

Quoting the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, he said: “The United Nations recognises the powerful voice football carries in the global community and the role it can play in raising awareness of the SDGs through the popularity of the game.”

He further disclosed that the UN recently unveiled 16 football legends as FFTG Champions, including Nigerian football icon Daniel Amokachi.

The UN official urged participants to see every pass, stride and goal as symbols of a collective commitment to building a more inclusive, healthy and peaceful world.

“Whether on the field or in our daily work, we each have a role to play in advancing these ideals,” he said.

The World Football Day event was organised by the United Nations Information Centre in collaboration with The Outsiders Hash House Harriers.