Buruj Sports Academy Unveils Ambitious Stadium Project in Ikorodu

What began as a bold grassroots football vision in Ikorodu is now rapidly transforming into one of the most ambitious youth football projects in Nigeria.

Buruj Sports Academy has officially unveiled plans for a state-of-the-art football stadium complex after securing six acres of land in Ikorodu, Lagos State — a development many believe could redefine grassroots football development in Nigeria.

The proposed project includes a standard football pitch, modern athletics track, 5,000-capacity pavilion, dressing rooms, players’ tunnel, referees’ section, parking space, and world-class training environment designed to nurture the next generation of football stars.

For the management of Buruj Sports Academy, this is more than just infrastructure — it is the reward for years of relentless work producing elite young talents now making headlines both locally and internationally.

The academy’s growing reputation has been powered by remarkable achievements from its players, including former Nigeria Under-15 internationals Fawaz Ayomide Adeleke and Raheem Moyinoluwa Salaudeen, who have reunited at Buruj Football Club ahead of the 2026 Nationwide League One season.

Raheem, the team captain and forward, alongside attacking midfielder Fawaz Adeleke, previously represented Nigeria at international tournaments in Morocco in 2024 and Algeria in 2025, where they formed a dangerous partnership admired by youth football observers.

Fawaz further announced himself on the continental stage during the 2025 School Games in Burkina Faso, scoring the winning goal against Benin Republic to hand Nigeria a memorable victory.

Their return to Buruj is viewed as a major statement of intent as the academy pushes toward national prominence.

The academy has also exported several players to Europe in recent years, including talents moving to clubs in Spain and Lithuania, while Raheem Salaudeen continues to attract growing international attention following his rapid rise in Nigerian football.

Buruj Sports Academy believes the proposed stadium project represents the next chapter in its evolution.

“This is not just a stadium project — it is a dream for every young footballer who believes talent deserves opportunity,” a club official stated. “We have produced national team players, exported talents abroad, and now we are building an environment that matches our ambition.”

From vacant land to a proposed football masterpiece, Buruj Sports Academy is dreaming big — and judging by its trajectory, the rest of Nigerian football may soon have no choice but to pay attention.