Giants of Africa Unveils 50th Basketball Court at King’s College, Lagos

Giants of Africa, a non-profit organisation co-founded by Dallas Mavericks President, Masai Ujiri, has inaugurated its 50th community basketball court in Africa, reaching the halfway mark of an ambitious pledge to build 100 courts across the continent.

The milestone launch of the 50th basketball court under the Giants of Africa (GOA) “Built Within” initiative was celebrated in grand style on Monday, May 25th at the historic premises of the King’s College, Lagos, as basketball, music and entertainment combined to deliver a memorable experience for pupils, parents and members of the community.

The newly completed modern basketball facility, situated within the school grounds on Lagos Island, forms a part of GOA’s ambitious target of constructing 100 courts across Africa to promote youth development through sports.

The court was built by Webber Engineering, whose Chief Executive Officer, Babalola, is a former basketball player turned sports entrepreneur.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Masai Ujiri, co-founder of Giants of Africa and President and Alternate Governor of the Dallas Mavericks, described the occasion as a moment of fulfilment in the organisation’s journey to empower young Africans through basketball.

“It’s a thing of joy and fulfilment to have the 50th court in our mission of providing 100 courts around Africa,” Ujiri said.

“The Giants of Africa is also happy to have this court situated within this historic school, King’s College Lagos. I remember when I was asked how fast we would get to 50; we got to 50 now. You know that’s part of the journey. Ten in Nigeria, hopefully we’ll go to other parts of Nigeria. We are really excited about this.”

The principal of King’s College expressed appreciation to the Giants of Africa and the old students of the school, particularly the 1982–1988 set, for supporting the project and helping to make the dream a reality.

He urged students to take advantage of the opportunities basketball provides, stressing that the game teaches discipline, teamwork, determination and goal-setting.

Also speaking at the event, President of the King’s College Old Boys Association, Dr. Owodipe, said he was delighted that a decade-long dream of having a modern basketball court in the school had finally been achieved.

Beyond the court handover, the delegation reinforced its commitment to gender equity in sport by hosting a women’s basketball coaching clinic. Elite coaches with experience in the United States, Canada, and Europe equipped female coaches with practical skills, resources, and mentorship, advancing GOA’s wider mission of empowering women and girls through leadership and community engagement.

A youth basketball clinic followed the ceremony, bringing together 50 boys and girls from Kings College and Queens College. Led by local coaches and GOA’s own staff, the session underscored the organisation’s dedication to youth development and creating opportunity through sport.

The celebrations were capped by live performances from Nigerian artists May D and Mayorkun, who serenaded guests at the historic venue.