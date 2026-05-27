Nigerian Navy @70: Naval Dockyard Visits Orphanage, Reaffirms Commitment to Child Welfare

Chiemelie Ezeobi

As part of activities marking the 70th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy, the Naval Dockyard Limited yesterday paid a humanitarian visit to Living Fountain Orphanage, reaffirming its commitment to the welfare and future of vulnerable children in society.

The outreach was conducted by the Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard Limited, Rear Admiral I.E. Shehu, who was represented by by Commodore O.D. Ogbologu, accompanied by other naval officers.

Speaking during the visit, Ogbologu said the Naval Dockyard was deeply concerned about the welfare of children in orphanage homes and noted that the Nigerian Navy remained open to supporting and encouraging children who may one day aspire to wear the naval uniform.

He said the gesture was part of the service’s effort to give back to society and deepen its relationship with host communities as the Navy celebrates seven decades of national service and humanitarian commitment.

Founder of the orphanage, Lady Bethy Obieri, expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Navy for what she described as a bold and compassionate gesture, saying the visit had brought joy to the children and management of the home.

She said the orphanage had continued to survive through the goodwill of kindhearted individuals and organisations, adding that several children raised in the home were doing well both in Nigeria and abroad.

“The home is doing well with the help of kind-hearted citizens like the Navy,” she said, while commending the officers for their show of love and concern.

During the visit, staff of the orphanage conducted the officers round the facility, offering them firsthand insight into the daily operations and welfare needs of the children.

In an emotional moment, the oldest orphan in the home, an 18-year-old whose identity was not disclosed, thanked the Navy for the food items and support provided, especially at a time of economic hardship in the country.

The orphanage management also disclosed that the young girl recently scored 274 in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board examination and hopes to study Law at the University of Lagos.

Lady Bethy said the sight of the naval officers in their white uniforms brought happiness to her heart, stressing that the food supplies donated by Naval Dockyard Limited would go a long way in supporting the home and caring for the children.

Ogbologu, in his remarks, assured the management of continued attention to the welfare of the children, pledging sustained support and partnership.

The visit, which formed part of the Nigerian Navy’s platinum jubilee celebration, underscored the service’s humanitarian face and its broader commitment to national security, maritime defence, social responsibility and community development.