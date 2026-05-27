Lagos Police Neutralise Four Kidnap Suspects, Arrest 10 Persons, Recover Arms, N300m Assets

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command has recorded major operational breakthroughs in May 2026, including the foiling of a kidnap attempt, neutralisation of four suspected kidnappers, arrest of 10 suspects and recovery of firearms, ammunition, stolen vehicles and cash linked to criminal activities across the state.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, disclosed this during a press briefing on the Command’s achievements for the month of May 2026.

According to the CP, the Command remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of residents through proactive policing, intelligence-led operations, strategic crime prevention mechanisms and swift operational responses to criminal activities.

He said the Command arrested 10 suspects within the period under review and recovered several exhibits, including a double barrel pump action gun, three AK47 rifles, two SMGs, one revolver pistol, one short pistol, one fabricated pistol, three locally made pistols, six magazines, 42 live ammunitions, one dummy gun, one TVS motorcycle, one axe and other dangerous weapons.

CP Fatai said operatives of the Command on May 24, 2026, at about 2130hrs foiled a kidnap attempt by a suspected kidnapping gang targeting a businessman at Jakande Estate Gate in the Ejigbo area of Lagos.

He said the operation followed credible intelligence that the gang specialised in targeting wealthy businessmen and travelled into Lagos to carry out criminal activities.

According to him, intelligence further revealed that the gang leader, identified as Ifeanyi, also known as “Ifeko”, allegedly trained Henry Asoona, described as the gang leader of the billionaire kidnappers neutralised at Ladipo International Spare Parts Market in Lagos in 2024.

The CP said the suspect was allegedly based abroad and came into Lagos to perpetrate the crime.

“Operatives moved to the scene and the gang, on sighting the police, opened fire and engaged the operatives in a gun duel. The operatives responded with superior firepower, leading to the neutralisation of four members of the gang, while one suspect escaped with bullet wounds,” he said.

Recovered from the scene were one Toyota Sienna vehicle, one AK47 rifle with two magazines and 25 rounds of live ammunition, one SMG rifle with one magazine loaded with 12 rounds of live ammunition, one Toyota Corolla key and one Lexus vehicle key.

The CP disclosed that an Inspector of Police sustained gunshot injuries on his left leg during the exchange of fire and is currently responding to treatment in hospital.

The Command also arrested one Akintayo Wasiu, aged 57, in Ibadan, Oyo State, over alleged theft of a Toyota Hiace Space Bus.

Police said the suspect, who was employed as the driver of the vehicle, allegedly stole the bus, relocated to Ibadan, changed the vehicle documents and changed his phone number to evade arrest.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested on May 24, 2026, at about 0530hrs following intensive tracking and investigation.

The stolen vehicle was recovered from him and he reportedly confessed during interrogation.

The police also recovered a firearm from the residence of one Waliu Olaleye, aged 31, identified as an alleged principal leader of the Aiye confraternity group in the Igando area of Lagos.

The arrest followed intelligence-led operations connected to an ongoing cultism investigation on May 23, 2026.

Police said operatives stormed the suspect’s hideout and recovered one locally made double barrel pistol concealed inside the ceiling of his apartment.

The suspect reportedly made useful statements assisting ongoing investigations, while efforts were ongoing to apprehend fleeing members of the gang.

The Command also arrested one Chibuzor Mogbo, aged 38, in connection with a case involving conspiracy and stealing of Premium Motor Spirit valued at ₦1,028,825,520.

Police said the case followed a complaint by MEA Energy against Chibuzor Mogbo and one Jessica Anyincha.

CP Fatai said operatives commenced discreet investigation aided by technical support and intelligence gathering and, after 12 days of intensive investigation and follow-up operations, arrested Mogbo in Delta State where he allegedly fled.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to the crime and led operatives to the recovery of cash and properties worth over ₦300 million linked to the offence.

Police said efforts were ongoing to arrest the second suspect, Jessica Anyincha, who remains at large.

The Command also uncovered what it described as an arranged self-kidnapping plot involving one Adamu Abdullahi, a scrap iron dealer.

Police said the matter was reported on May 19, 2026, at about 2200hrs by one Abubakar, who claimed his brother was missing.

According to the police, a video later surfaced showing the alleged victim being beaten with planks and threatened with death unless a ransom of ₦1.5 million was paid by his employer.

However, detectives reportedly observed inconsistencies in the video and found no visible signs of physical assault after the alleged victim returned home.

Further interrogation led to a confession that the kidnapping was staged in collaboration with one Adelowo Olalekan Akorede, aged 35, one Yusuf Lukman, aged 39, and another accomplice currently at large.

Police said investigation revealed that the suspects intended to fraudulently obtain money from the victim’s employer, Lawal Abubakar, who regularly entrusted him with funds for scrap iron business transactions.

The suspect also confessed to diverting ₦490,000 earlier entrusted to him for business purposes.

The money was recovered and the workshop used in recording the fake kidnapping video was visited during investigation.

The police further arrested two suspected car vandals identified as Achepa Solomon and Ihezie Francis following a distress call from residents at Odunsi Street, Bariga, Lagos.

The arrest occurred on May 25, 2026, at about 2300hrs after the suspects were reportedly sighted at Arobadade Street attempting to remove a Toyota Sienna vehicle from where it was parked.

Further investigation led to the recovery of one Honda i-VTEC saloon car with registration number ABC 775 LD from the suspects.

Police said the suspects remained in custody and would be charged to court after investigations.

CP Fatai also disclosed that operatives on routine stop-and-search duty along Fakoya Street, Shasha on May 18, 2026, at about 1205hrs intercepted a Toyota Corolla with registration number FST 542 GY driven by one Ejiro Abiriofor.

A search conducted on the suspect and the vehicle led to the recovery of one Taiwanese-made revolver pistol loaded with four live ammunitions and one knife.

The Toyota Corolla vehicle was also recovered as exhibit.

The Command further recovered one locally fabricated Beretta pistol from fleeing hoodlums in Ikola.

Police said operatives responding to reports of motorcycle-riding hoodlums robbing residents within Ikola and its environs on May 24, 2026, at about 0200hrs sighted three suspects riding on a TVS motorcycle with registration number EKY 732 QP.

The suspects reportedly fled on sighting the police, abandoning the motorcycle.

A search conducted on the motorcycle led to the recovery of the fabricated Beretta pistol.

The Commissioner assured residents that the Command would sustain intelligence-led operations, surveillance patrols and proactive policing to rid Lagos State of criminal elements.

“The Command wishes to assure all Lagosians that there will be no hiding place for criminal elements within the state,” CP Fatai said.

He urged residents to continue supporting the police with timely and credible information to aid crime prevention and effective law enforcement.

According to him, all suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.