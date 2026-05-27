How NAFRC is Deepening Entrepreneurship Training for Military Personnel in Preparation for Civil Transition 

As economic realities continue to redefine retirement and post service opportunities, the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, Lagos, is equipping military officers with entrepreneurial and management skills aimed at preparing them for productive life beyond the uniform. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports that the recent inauguration of the Senior and Mid Level Officers’ Entrepreneurship and Management Course 18/2026, highlighted the growing importance of innovation, leadership and business education in helping officers transition successfully into civilian life

For many military officers, retirement from active service often comes with difficult questions about transition, relevance, financial stability and life beyond the barracks.

While years in uniform build discipline, courage and leadership, adapting to the civilian business environment can sometimes prove challenging without deliberate preparation.

It is against this backdrop that the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, Lagos, continues to position itself as a bridge between military service and post service productivity through entrepreneurship and management training.

That vision came into sharper focus during the inauguration ceremony of the Senior and Mid Level Officers’ Entrepreneurship and Management Course 18/2026 held at the NAFRC Resource Centre Auditorium.

The event was not merely another official gathering. It reflected a growing recognition within Nigeria’s military establishment that preparing officers for retirement now goes beyond pensions and ceremonial send offs.

Increasingly, attention is shifting towards entrepreneurship, innovation, management skills and sustainable economic empowerment.

The course, organised in partnership with the Empretec Nigeria Foundation, brought together participants drawn from Defence Headquarters, the Defence Intelligence Agency and NAFRC itself for intensive training designed to prepare them for life after service.

Building Confidence Beyond Service

Commandant of NAFRC, Air Vice Marshal Nnaemeka Ignatius Ilo, set the tone for the event as he formally inaugurated the programme and congratulated participants for being selected for what he described as a highly coveted course.

Addressing the officers, he stressed that the training was designed to equip them with practical entrepreneurial and leadership skills necessary for navigating the civilian world successfully.

“Let me personally congratulate each and every one of you for being nominated to attend such a highly coveted course which would no doubt prepare you for meaningful and rewarding engagements in future,” he said.

The Commandant expressed confidence that the programme would expose participants to the realities of business management while helping them cultivate the right mindset for leadership and innovation.

“I am indeed confident that the Course will deepen your understanding of the civilian business environment, strengthen your decision making skills and help you cultivate a mindset of innovation, resilience and adaptability needed to navigate the dynamic world of business and leadership.”

Beyond the participants, Air Vice Marshal Ilo also used the occasion to appreciate the military high command and political leadership for sustaining support for the initiative.

He specifically acknowledged the Chief of Defence Staff, service chiefs, the Chief of Defence Intelligence, the Minister of Defence and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing the necessary backing and resources required for the programme.

“I want to also thank the Minister of Defence, Gen CG Musa, OFR (rtd), as well as the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for providing the necessary resources for this training.”

The Commandant also paid tribute to Mrs. Onari Duke for initiating the partnership that introduced the entrepreneurship initiative to the Armed Forces.

For NAFRC, the course represents more than training sessions and lectures. It is part of a broader effort to redefine retirement preparation for military personnel in a changing economic environment where entrepreneurship and innovation increasingly determine financial stability.

When Entrepreneurship is no Longer Optional

The Special Guest of Honour, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Sule, Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command, Nigerian Air Force, Lagos, delivered perhaps the strongest message on the changing realities facing retiring military personnel.

According to him, the modern economy demands more than technical expertise acquired during active service. Officers must now prepare to become entrepreneurs, employers and strategic leaders in civilian life.

He described NAFRC as a critical institution in Nigeria’s development framework, noting that the Centre has evolved beyond its traditional role of resettling retired personnel.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre occupies a strategic position in our national development architecture,” he said.

“Beyond its traditional mandate of resettling retiring personnel, the Centre has evolved into a hub for entrepreneurship development, skills acquisition and managerial capacity building.”

For him, the inauguration of Course 18/2026 reflects the Centre’s determination to equip officers with practical skills relevant to present economic realities.

“The inauguration of Course 18/2026 is yet another testament to the Centre’s resolve to empower participants with relevant knowledge, practical skills and the right mindset required to succeed in today’s competitive world.”

He emphasised that entrepreneurship has become essential for national growth and personal sustainability.

“Entrepreneurship is no longer an option, it is a necessity. It is a critical driver of economic growth, job creation and self reliance.”

The Air Officer Commanding challenged participants to take the programme seriously, warning that the true value of the course would depend largely on their commitment and willingness to learn.

“You have been selected for a programme that holds immense potential for your future. However, the value you derive from this course will depend largely on your level of commitment, discipline and willingness to learn.”

He also encouraged them to think beyond seeking employment after retirement and instead develop the capacity to create opportunities for others.

“The knowledge you acquire here should position you not just as job seekers, but as job creators and leaders of industries.”

In a rapidly changing world shaped by technology and global competition, he urged participants to embrace innovation and adaptability while maintaining integrity and ethical standards in business.

“The world of business is dynamic, influenced by technology, globalisation and changing consumer behaviour. Therefore, you must cultivate the ability to innovate, embrace digital tools and respond proactively to emerging challenges and opportunities.”

Expanding Opportunities for Officers

Earlier, the Director of Training, Brigadier General IE Akpaumontia, welcomed guests and participants while providing insight into the structure and growth of the programme.

According to him, the Entrepreneurship and Management Courses for Middle and Senior Level Officers were previously conducted twice yearly but have now been approved to hold quarterly.

The adjustment, he explained, was intended to accommodate more officers and widen access to entrepreneurship and business management training.

“It has now been graciously approved to hold quarterly in order to accommodate more Middle and Senior Level Officers,” he said.

“This would also give them the opportunity to gain from the technical knowledge on business management and entrepreneurship training in preparation for life after service.”

He disclosed that the current course had 17 participants drawn from Defence Headquarters, Defence Intelligence Agency and NAFRC.

Brigadier General Akpaumontia also outlined the practical components of the programme, including lectures on agriculture, food and animal production, workshops and study tours to industries and business organisations.

Participants are expected to visit Spectra Industries Limited, Nigerian Conservation Centre, Commint Buka and Cormat Nigeria Limited, while a foreign study trip to Songhai Farms in Port Novo is also planned.

The Director of Training praised the Commandant for supporting personnel development and welfare initiatives within the centre.

He also urged participants to remain disciplined, security conscious and fully engaged throughout the training.

Investing in Human Capital

Speaking on behalf of the Empretec Nigeria Foundation, Dr. Onari Duke, represented by Dr. Lemmy Omololu, described the programme as a strategic investment in national development and human capital growth.

According to her, the initiative is aimed at transforming military experience into enterprise leadership and economic impact.

She explained that the programme combines entrepreneurship development, leadership training and management studies with practical industry exposure designed to prepare participants for real world business challenges.

Dr. Omololu noted that the collaboration between NAFRC and the Empretec Nigeria Foundation demonstrates a shared commitment to strengthening economic resilience through entrepreneurship education.

As the programme progresses through May 2026, participants are expected to undergo structured academic sessions, workshops and practical engagements before a joint graduation ceremony later in the month.

Beyond certificates and official ceremonies, however, the larger objective remains clear, preparing officers not just to retire from service, but to transition into productive and impactful lives beyond the uniform.