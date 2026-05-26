Police Apprehend Chef for Alleged Theft of Items Worth N150m, Drug-Related Offences in Abuja

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a chef, John Cosmos Govi, over his alleged involvement in the theft of luxury items valued at N150 million, as well as other drug-related and criminal offences in Abuja.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, the suspect was apprehended by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) in connection with a case involving criminal conspiracy, housebreaking, administering suspected harmful substances, malicious damage to property, and theft.

The statement explained that preliminary investigations revealed that Govi, who reportedly trained at a catering school in Cotonou, Benin Republic, gained employment as a chef at the residence after establishing contact with two accomplices identified as Peter and Moses, who are currently at large.

Investigators further discovered the suspect allegedly spent time studying the routines, movements, and security structure of the residence before carrying out the operation on April 23, 2026.

Police findings also indicated that food prepared within the residence was allegedly laced with a suspected sedative substance intended to incapacitate both the occupants and security personnel.

After the substance reportedly took effect, the suspect allegedly facilitated the entry of his accomplices into the residence, where the gang vandalised the CCTV monitoring system, ransacked the apartment, and carted away cash along with 20 luxury wristwatches valued at about N150 million.

The statement added that operatives of the FID-IRT later intercepted the suspects while they were attempting to flee through the Gwagwalada axis en route to Lagos.

During the operation, police recovered an iPhone 17 Pro Max belonging to the victim, alongside a suspected chemical substance, which has since been forwarded for forensic analysis.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to combating criminal activities across the country and ensuring that individuals involved in organised crimes are brought to justice.