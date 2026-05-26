Adeleke: I Need No Persuasion to Back Tinubu as Gov of His Ancestral Birthplace

• President’s candidacy will fine-tune reforms for prosperous Nigeria, says Bamidele as Radda felicitates presidential nomination

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Francis Sardauna in Katsina





Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, said as the governor of President Bola Tinubu’s ancestral birthplace, he needed no persuasion to endorse him.

Shedding more light on the decision of his government and political group to endorse Tinubu for a second term in 2027, he called it “a moral and development driven action in the best interest of Osun and Yoruba people at large.”

This was as the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has described the emergence of Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as capable of deepening and fine-tuning ongoing reforms to make Nigeria a prosperous nation.

At the same time, the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has extended warm congratulations to Tinubu on his emergence as the the APC presidential candidate.

Speaking after a brief check on the ongoing construction of Ibadan-Ile-Ife-Ilesa expressway, the governor described Tinubu as “our own son, father and leader, who deserves our support beyond political considerations.

“I am the governor of the ancestral birthplace of Mr President. How can I have my own in the saddle and think twice before embracing him? I need no persuasion to act as I have declared repeatedly, our endorsement of Mr President.

“How many governors are as lucky as me? Well, my brother, Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will claim to be luckier. But we, in Osun State, count ourselves lucky and privileged to have one of our illustrious sons and father at the helm of affairs of Nigeria,” the governor noted.

Describing his decision as beyond partisan consideration, the governor reaffirmed his stance in support of Tinubu and expressed gratitude to the President for the ongoing construction of Ilesa-Ile-Ife-Ibadan Express way.

“I am elated at the speed and quality of work. The reconstruction will further widen and ease access to major centers of Osun State and complement my administration’s accelerated infrastructure deliveries across towns and villages.

“Our administration has also rehabilitated a number of federal roads from 2022 to date. At the state level, over 300 kilometres of state roads have been reconstructed. We are hoping Mr President will soon authorise payment of refund for those rehabilitated federal roads.

“We, however, again convey our appreciation to Mr. President for the approval of reconstruction of Ibadan-Iwo road-Osogbo as well as Gbongan-Akoda road. I hope to write to Mr President to further approve the Osogbo — Ilesa road for reconstruction.

“As a governor of the president’s ancestral state, we will not allow selfish politicians such as the President’s cousin, Gboyega Oyetola, to tarnish the image of Mr President in Osun State. With God and people, democracy shall triumph on August 15.

“Mr President has repeatedly advocated free and fair elections. As a government, we will deploy all means within the law to ensure free and fair election on August 15 and beyond. We know and believe the President meant well for Osun State,” the governor declared.

Bamidele: Tinubu’s Candidacy Will Fine-tune Reforms for Prosperous Nigeria

Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele has described the emergence of President Bola Tinubu as Presidential Candidate of the APC as capable of deepening and fine-tuning ongoing reforms to make Nigeria a prosperous nation.

Bamidele made this remark in a congratulatory message by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs in Abuja on Monday, pointing out key achievements and reforms that the president had recorded within three years.

In his statement, Bamidele celebrated Tinubu’s emergence as the presidential candidate of APC in the just concluded presidential primary election, having secured 10.99 million votes from party members.

“I am therefore confident that your candidacy will help to fine-tune ongoing reforms across all sectors of the country and make us a prosperous nation. Your track records show that you are an agent of change.

“You became President when Nigeria’s economy was at its lowest ebb. You didn’t shy away from taking tough decisions. Rather you prioritised critical actions to secure future generations.

“You took the bull by the horns and confronted the problems head-on. This decisiveness has sparked economic progress in virtually every facet of our national life. No state is borrowing just to pay salaries any longer.

“At the same time, you have turned the country into a construction site, with the ongoing 750-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road Project, the 1,068-kilometre Sokoto–Badagry highway, and other strategic road infrastructure projects that will connect different cities in the North and South.

“Your administration has introduced the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to boost access to tertiary institutions across the federation. In three years, no fewer than 1,197,626 students have registered with NELFUND, 3,138,390 loan applications received, 1,613,132 institutional loans processed and 1,525,528 upkeep loans paid. At least, N242 billion had been disbursed to tertiary students since the scheme took off.

“From 1.273 million bpd in April 2023, President Tinubu has provided strategic leadership that increased oil production to 1.71 million bpd. Also, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria, the reserves had increased from $35.09bn in June 2023 to $49.49 billion in May 2026.

“Under his administration, Nigeria’s economy has consistently grown, first by 2.74% in 2023; 3.4% in 2024; 3.9% in 2025 and 3.89% in the 2026 first quarter. So much has been done to reform and transform Nigeria. A lot more will still be done with the emergence of President Tinubu as the standard bearer of the APC.”

“In my capacity as the Leader of the Senate, I assure you of at least 10 million votes from the South-west geopolitical zone of the country. The machinery to deliver those votes is already in motion,” he said.

Radda Felicitates Tinubu on Nomination

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has extended warm congratulations to President Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the APC following the successful conclusion of the party’s nationwide presidential primaries.

Radda, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, described the outcome as a resounding affirmation of Tinubu’s leadership and a clear signal that Nigerians were ready to consolidate the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Mr. President, your emergence is not a surprise — it is a verdict. Nigerians, through their party delegates, have spoken with one clear voice, and Katsina State was proud to be part of that chorus,” Radda said.

The governor reaffirmed Katsina’s full and enthusiastic support for Tinubu’s re-election bid, pledging that the state would remain a pillar of strength for the party as the 2027 general election draws closer.

He equally saluted the national leadership of the APC for conducting a transparent, orderly, and credible primary process, describing the exercise as a further demonstration of the party’s democratic maturity.

Radda urged all APC members — in Katsina and across Nigeria — to close ranks, sustain their energy, and work together to ensure a decisive victory for President Tinubu and the party in 2027.