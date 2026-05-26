Haven Pediatrics Launches Neonatal ICU Facility in Lagos

Bayo Adeoye





Haven Pediatric Practice has launched a state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Ikeja, Lagos, in a move aimed at improving survival chances for premature and critically ill infants in Nigeria.

The facility is designed to provide specialised neonatal and pediatric intensive care services, addressing what the hospital described as the urgent need for advanced newborn care in Lagos and across the country.

Globally, carrying a pregnancy to full term and delivering a healthy baby remains the hope of every expectant mother. However, preterm births continue to pose major emotional and medical challenges, particularly in Nigeria, where premature infant survival rates remain among the most concerning worldwide.

To tackle this challenge, Haven Pediatric Practice said it has combined advanced medical technology with highly trained specialists to strengthen neonatal care delivery.

The hospital disclosed that it has assembled a team of experienced neonatologists and pediatric specialists, while also investing in modern ventilation systems capable of supporting extremely premature infants weighing as little as 0.4 kilogrammes.

Speaking during the launch, the Chief Medical Director of Haven Pediatric Practice, Dr Adebajo Odedina, said the facility represents more than just an expansion of services.

“We aren’t just launching a ward; we are deploying a lifeline. By combining world-class ventilators with specialised, experienced medical hands, we are significantly increasing the chances of survival for even our smallest warriors,” he said.

According to the hospital, the expansion underscores its commitment to delivering comprehensive pediatric and neonatal care from birth, ensuring that premature delivery no longer automatically translates into poor survival outcomes.

The facility is expected to provide critical support for newborns facing respiratory complications and other life-threatening conditions associated with premature birth.