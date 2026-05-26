NIS Raises Alarm Over Rising Fake Migration Schemes, Human Trafficking Networks

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has raised fresh concerns over the increasing activities of fraudulent migration syndicates and irregular cross-border networks operating across the country, warning Nigerians against falling victim to deceptive overseas travel schemes.

The Service said criminal groups are increasingly targeting vulnerable citizens, especially young women and girls, with false promises of employment, education, sponsorship and better opportunities abroad, only for many victims to end up trapped in forced labour, human trafficking and other forms of exploitation.

In a statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer, DCI Akinsola Akinlabi, on Monday, the agency warned that irregular migration remains a serious security and humanitarian challenge with devastating consequences for victims and their families.

The Service stressed that it is illegal and dangerous for anyone to leave Nigeria without valid travel documents, including passports, visas and other required permits, noting that genuine migration processes do not bypass official immigration procedures or authorized border posts.

According to the statement, many criminal networks now exploit social media platforms and informal recruitment channels to lure unsuspecting Nigerians into illegal migration routes under the guise of scholarship offers, jobs and travel assistance.

The NIS urged members of the public to be extremely cautious of unsolicited sponsorships, travel fares or offers of assistance from unverified individuals or groups claiming to facilitate overseas travel opportunities.

It further advised Nigerians to verify all travel and recruitment opportunities through appropriate government channels before making any commitments.

The Service also warned citizens against dealing with agents or persons promoting irregular migration, emphasizing that such activities often expose victims to abuse, detention, exploitation and even death during dangerous journeys across borders.

Parents, guardians and community leaders were specifically called upon to intensify awareness efforts and educate young people on the dangers associated with trafficking in persons and illegal migration.

The NIS appealed to Nigerians to report suspicious movements, activities and individuals linked to fraudulent migration schemes to the nearest immigration office or relevant security agency for prompt investigation and action.

The Service reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Nigerians from exploitation and strengthening border security across the country.

For inquiries and reports, the agency directed members of the public to its verified communication platforms, including its X, Instagram and Facebook handles, as well as dedicated contact centre lines and whistleblower channels.

The latest warning comes amid growing concerns by security and migration authorities over the activities of transnational trafficking syndicates exploiting economic hardship and unemployment to recruit desperate young Nigerians into dangerous migration networks.