Africa Rising in Global Affairs, Putin Tells Leaders Ahead Russia-Africa Summit

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has declared that Africa is fast emerging as a major force in global affairs, as he reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to deepening political, economic and strategic ties with countries across the continent.

In a strongly worded message to African Heads of State and Government to mark Africa Day 2026, Putin praised Africa’s growing influence in international diplomacy and its determination to shape a new global order based on equality and mutual respect.

The Russian leader described Africa Day as a historic symbol of the continent’s triumph over colonialism, saying the celebration reflects the enduring struggle of African peoples for freedom, peace, dignity and prosperity.

Putin stated that African nations had made remarkable progress in economic growth, regional cooperation, and social development despite global economic pressures and security challenges.

According to him, African countries are increasingly becoming key players in resolving pressing international issues and promoting stability within their regions.

He specifically commended the African Union and sub-regional organisations for strengthening continental integration and developing collective mechanisms to tackle conflicts and crises across Africa.

The Russian president said Moscow highly valued its “traditionally friendly relations” with African states, insisting that Russia and Africa share a common vision of a fairer international system free from domination, discrimination, and external interference.

“We are united by the desire to build a just multipolar world based on genuine equality and the supremacy of international law,” Putin stated.

His remarks come at a time when Russia is intensifying its diplomatic and economic outreach to Africa amid growing geopolitical competition among global powers for influence on the continent.

Putin expressed optimism that the Third Russia-Africa Summit scheduled for October in Moscow would further strengthen cooperation in critical sectors, including trade, energy, security, education, technology and infrastructure development.

“I will be glad to welcome African leaders in Moscow,” he said, while extending goodwill wishes to governments and citizens across the continent.

The message is widely seen as another signal of Russia’s determination to solidify its strategic presence in Africa and position itself as a major partner in the continent’s future development agenda.