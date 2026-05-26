Court Restrains NNPC, Banks from Paying Chinese Firm Over Alleged $117,000 Debt

Wale Igbintade





Justice Stephen Daylyop of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has restrained the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and all banks in Nigeria from paying any money to Beijing Seajets International Forwarder Company Limited pending the determination of an alleged $117000 debt.

The court specifically restrained NNPC Ltd from releasing funds to the Chinese firm, its directors, shareholders, agents, servants or privies “in whatever form or under any guise” in relation to contractual obligations connected to the dispute before the court.

The court also made an order temporarily freezing of funds and assets belonging to Beijing Seajets International Forwarder Company Limited over alleged unpaid debt of $177, 000, allegedly owned the plaintiff/applicant.

Above were parts of the orders granted by Justice Stephen Daylyop Pam, in suit marked FHC/PH/CS/55/2026, sequel to an ex parte motion filed by counsel to the plaintiff, M. K. Chinda, alongside H. Aigbiremolen, from the law firm of Thankgod Nwugha.

In the motion Exparte, the plaintiff/applicant, Wellman Group Limited, has alleged that the defendant failed and refused to pay for the hire of tugboats and barges used in the transportation and storage of heavy cargo within Nigerian territorial waters between December 8, 2025 and January 27, 2026.

The disputed cargo reportedly included a 340-ton gas turbine and 300 tons of Giwu 1 and 2 generators conveyed from the Nigerian Ports Authority facility in Warri to Griniya Jetty, Lokoka, aboard the plaintiff’s barge, MV Dodi Star.

The plaintiff/applicant’s lawyer also informed the court that the outstanding sum represented unpaid hire charges calculated at a daily rate of $12,987.1 USD, for the maritime services rendered during the operation.

In his ruling, Justice Pam granted a Mareva injunction restraining Beijing Seajets International Forwarder Company Ltd, its directors, shareholders, agents and representatives from withdrawing, transferring or dissipating funds held in any Nigerian financial institution pending the hearing of the substantive motion before the court.

The court also barred the company from selling, transferring or tampering with any movable or immovable assets, shares or funds located in Nigeria until the matter is determined.

Specifically, the made the following orders: “An order is hereby made restraining the defendant, its Directors, Shareholders, Agents, Servants, and/or Privies from withdrawing, tampering with or otherwise dissipating the funds in its bank accounts in any bank or other financial institutions within Nigeria up to the sum of US$117, 000. 00 (One Hundred and Seventeen Thousand United States Dollars) being the unpaid hire sum of plaintiff’s tug boats and barge, cost of conveyance and Storage of the Bulks Cargo of 340 Tons Gas Turbine and 300 Tons Giwu 1 and 2 Generator from NPA Ports Warri to Griniya Jetty Lokoka between the 8/12/2025 and 27/1/2026, at the daily rate of US$12,987.1 (Twelve Thousand, Nine Hundred and Eighty Seven United States Dollars and One Cent) at the deck of the Plaintiffs barge, MV Dodi Star, within the territorial waters of Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed in this suit.

“An order of mereva injunction is hereby made restraining the defendant, its Directors, Shareholders, Agents, Servants, and/or Privies from dealing with, dissipating, transferring, selling or however tampering with any assets (be it moveable or immovable), shares, funds in any financial institution (howsoever described) in Nigeria pending the hearing and final determination of the motion on notice.

“An order of Injunction is hereby made restraining the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NNPC Ltd) from paying over to the defendant, its Directors, Shareholders, Agents, Servants and/or Privies, in whatever form or under any guise, the sum ordinarily due and payable to the defendant arising from the defendant’s contractual obligation to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited {NNPC Ltd) and giving rise to the agreement between the Plaintiff and the Defendant and this instant suit pending the hearing of the motion on notice

“A consequential order is hereby made directing all banks within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court as well as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NNPC A Ltd), to depose on oath the sums due to the Defendant and/or standing to the credit of the defendant respectively in their custody within 7 days from being served with a copy of the order of this Honourable Court.”

Further hearing of the matter has been adjourned to June 1, 2026 for Mention.