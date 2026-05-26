Firm Alleges Fraudulent Hijack of Ebonyi RAAMP Project

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





A construction firm, Enegix Construction JV PMCC Ltd, has accused some officials of Ebonyi State Government and a private individual of fraudulently taking over its Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) contract, diverting project funds, and threatening its personnel.

The allegations were made during a press conference held in Abuja at the weekend, where the company accused officials of unlawful interference, intimidation, abuse of office, and economic sabotage surrounding the execution of the RAAMP road project in Ebonyi State.

Addressing journalists, the company said it was lawfully awarded the contract and had fully mobilised to site with engineers, heavy-duty equipment, and construction materials before the dispute began.

According to the company, it carried out substantial work on the 28-kilometre road project, including full clearance of the road corridor, extensive earthworks, drainage infrastructure, bridge construction, and concrete pavement works.

Enegix stated that a joint measurement exercise conducted with representatives of Ebonyi State Government on September 1, 2025 confirmed that work valued at over N1.014 billion had already been executed on the project.

The company alleged that despite the verified level of work done, the Ebonyi State Project Coordinator refused to approve the amortisation of its Advance Payment Guarantee (APG), a move it said created severe financial difficulties for the firm.

The firm maintained that it never abandoned the project site, contrary to claims allegedly made by the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Rural Development. It explained that construction activities were only temporarily slowed due to torrential rainfall that affected engineering quality standards.

Enegix further alleged that while it was seeking alternative financing to sustain the project, a woman identified as Ms. Osagie Adewumni allegedly approached the company claiming to have close ties with former President Olusegun Obasanjo and offering to facilitate investments and funding opportunities.

The company said Adewumni later demanded $250,000, 40 per cent equity in the company, and appointment as a non-executive director, allegedly on behalf of the former president.

According to the company, it later discovered that the claims linking her to Obasanjo were false after the former president reportedly disowned her in writing and denied authorising her to act on his behalf.

Enegix alleged that Adewumni fraudulently took control of a company-related bank account and secured facilities worth about N1.5 billion in the company’s name through alleged collaboration with Ebonyi State Commissioner for Rural Development, Mr. Okpor Jude Chikadibia.

The company also accused state officials of backing attempts to unlawfully remove it from the project site and replace it with Adewumni.

It alleged that its workers and engineers were threatened and prevented from accessing the site, forcing the company to temporarily withdraw personnel over security concerns.

The firm further claimed that several construction materials, machines, and equipment worth hundreds of millions of naira were vandalised, stolen, or destroyed during the period it was denied access to the site.

The company also alleged that pressure was being mounted on project consultants to pay contract funds directly to Adewumni despite the absence of any contractual relationship between her and the RAAMP authorities.

It called on Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Nigeria Police, and other security agencies to investigate the matter.

The company also appealed to World Bank, Agence Française de Développement, and other development partners to ensure that all payments relating to the project were made only through its officially recognised Zenith Bank account.

Enegix insisted that it remained the lawful contractor handling the RAAMP project and vowed to pursue all legal remedies available both within and outside Nigeria to protect its contractual rights and investments.