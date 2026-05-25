  • Monday, 25th May, 2026

Workers Urged to Plan for Happy Retirement via Multiple Savings Window

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

Leaders  in insurance and pension sectors have sensitised Nigerian workers on the need to utilise savings related insurance products and revolutionised pension administration especially  the Pension Revolution 2.0 to plan for their dignified retirement through multiple available  savings windows.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, and the Director General of National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ms Omolola  Oloworaran emphasised on this at the 2026 Inspenonline Retirement Summit organised in Lagos recently.

Omosehin, who was represented at the occasion by the Head NAICOM Lagos Control Office, Dr Julius Odidi, urged workers to utilise  the instrumentality of insurance products to secure a stable retirement for themselves.

Omolola Oloworaran represented by the Head of Corporate Communications at PenCom, Mr. Ibrahim Buwai, noted that the commission has enhanced and revolutionised pension administration in Nigeria through its Pension Revolution 2.0 initiative to enable workers key into pension plan despite their career of choice. 

She said that the recently rebranded Micro Pension Plan (MPP) has been strategically repositioned to offer more robust, accessible, and secure long-term financial safety nets for self-employed Nigerians and informal sector workers.

Also speaking, the Chairman STI Leasing Limited, Mr. Tom Ogboi, applauded the organisers of the summit, and called  for heightened sensitisation on how workers could  enjoy their post-retirement life.

Sharing his personal experience, Ogboi disclosed that he retired as far back as 2002 and has been able to enjoy his retirement doing what he loved due to strategic planning.

Also Chief Executive Officer (CEO)  Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, lamented the current plight of retirees in Nigeria.

He noted that many ex-workers who dedicated their active years to service were suffering due to systemic collapse and low retirement awareness.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.