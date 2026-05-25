Air Peace, Dutch Experts to Strengthen Technical Skills of Airline’s Crew

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace has reached strategic partnership agreement with Dutch Aviation Trainers (DAT) to reinforce technical skills of the crew.

The meeting, which took place recently at the airline’ Corporate Headquarters in Lagos, brought together the leadership of both organisations to discuss pilot training collaborations, particularly for the Boeing 737 NG fleet.

DAT is currently responsible for the training of Air Peace pilots on the Embraer E1 and E2 aircraft types, further deepening an existing relationship focused on enhancing technical expertise and flight operations standards.

Speaking during the engagement, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace reaffirmed the airline’s unwavering commitment to investing in human capital development, safety, and continuous training as part of its broader vision to maintain world-class operational standards across its growing fleet and route network.

Representing Dutch Aviation Trainers at the meeting was the founder, and CEO, Captain Paul Ten Hof, and Herman, who engaged with the Air Peace leadership on areas of training collaboration and future capacity-building opportunities.

The partnership further underscores Air Peace’s strategic focus on maintaining a highly trained workforce while continuously aligning with global aviation best practices to deliver safe, reliable, and exceptional services to passengers across its domestic, regional, and international operations.