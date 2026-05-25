Berger Paints Shareholders Applaud 37.5% Increase in Dividend 

Kayode Tokede

Shareholders of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc have approved a final dividend payout of N1.25 per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, bringing the total dividend for the year to N1.65 per share , a 37.5 per cent increase over the 2024 financial year.

The company had earlier paid an interim dividend of 40 kobo per share in November 2025, reflecting its commitment to rewarding shareholders amid strong financial performance.

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually in Lagos recently, shareholders commended the company’s impressive performance and consistent improvement in dividend payouts.

Speaking at the event, the leader of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Moses lgbrude, praised the management for demonstrating strong leadership and strategic direction, which resulted in the outstanding performance and attractive dividend payout.

Also commenting, Adebisi Bakare, National Coordinator of the Pragmatic Shareholders Association of Nigeria, commended the management for the stellar performance across the board, the high dividend payout, and its promotion of gender balance within the organisation.

Similarly, Lawrence Oguntoye praised the ingenuity of the management for delivering exponential growth and attractive returns to shareholders, while encouraging the company to remain focused on sustaining profitability, capital appreciation, and shareholder value.

Speaking on the 2025 results at the AGM, the Chairman of Berger Paints, Abi Ayida, said the company recorded significant growth across major financial indicators, driven by disciplined execution of its strategic priorities.

According to him, the company recorded a profit after tax of N1.57 billion, compared to N610.8 million in 2024, representing remarkable growth of 157 per cent. Revenue also increased by 20 per cent, rising from N10.8 billion in 2024 to N12.9 billion in 2025.

He said the performance demonstrated the efficiency and effectiveness of the company’s long-term strategic turnaround initiatives. “These results underscore the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and the unwavering commitment of our management team, employees, and business partners,” he said.

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Alaba Fagun said the 2025 financial year marked a defining period for the company, characterised by operational resilience and improved profitability.

Fagun explained that the company’s high profit margin reflected its strong emphasis on efficiency, margin enhancement, manufacturing productivity, and the positive impact of its strategic initiatives and operational discipline.