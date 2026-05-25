Tantalizers set to Acquire Nigeria’s Largest Indigenous Fisheries Group

Kayode Tokede

Tantalizers Plc has reached a preliminary agreement to acquire Nigeria’s largest indigenous fisheries group in a major move that deepens the emerging foodtainment conglomerate’s diversification into Nigeria’s blue economy.

The board of Tantalizers at the weekend completed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karflex Fisheries Limited and Karflex Investment Limited to acquire the assets of the two companies and integrate these significant fishing assets into Tantalizers Fisheries Limited.

Under the agreement, the assets under consideration included 24 fish trawlers and shrimpers, 13 cold room facilities and related commercial fisheries infrastructure.

With the signing of the MoU, Tantalizers Fisheries Limited and its appointed financial advisers – GTI Capital and United Capital will undertake a comprehensive legal, financial, technical, operational, environmental, and commercial due diligence exercise on the target companies and their assets within an agreed timeline.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chairman, Tantalizers, Alhaji Adam Nuru said the MoU was part of Tantalizers Plc’s strategic diversification and expansion into Nigeria’s blue economy and commercial seafood sector.

Nuru, who was represented by Tantalizers’ Director, Dr. Israel Ovirih, said Tantalizers, through its subsidiary, Tantalizers Fisheries Limited, plans to tap emerging opportunities in Nigeria’s blue economy and maritime reforms through large-scale focus on industrial fish trawling, shrimping, seafood processing, cold-chain logistics, export operations, and sustainable fisheries development.

He said: “The Board of Tantalizers Plc is pleased with the signing of this MoU and looks forward to the successful completion of the transaction. This marks one of the many strategic mergers and acquisitions undertaken since the acquisition and restructuring of Tantalizers Plc into a Foodtainment Group.

“Upon completion of this Karflex Companies acquisition, the plan is to integrate the assets and operations into Tantalizers Fisheries Limited, resulting in a wholly-owned fishing and trawling business positioned to compete effectively within the local and international seafood market”.

Also commenting on the transaction, Chairman, Karflex Fisheries, Mr. Wilson Samuel said the fisheries group was excited by the vision and institutional strength of Tantalizers.

According to him, Tantalizers’ renewed vision, institutional structure, and commitment to the marine and blue economy sector provide strong confidence that Karflex Fisheries’ assets would be further expanded and efficiently utilised for sustainable growth.

“We are delighted to enter into this MoU with Tantalizers Plc. We believe this transaction represents a significant opportunity to unlock the full commercial value of the assets built over the years by Karflex Fisheries,” Samuel said.