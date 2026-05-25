  • Monday, 25th May, 2026

WAMCO Records N615.9bn Revenue Growth

Business | 2 seconds ago

Emma Okonji

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, has reported a strong financial recovery with significant growth across key performance indicators in its financial year ended 31 December 2025.  

The company gave the report at its 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM), in Lagos, where shareholders, board members, and key stakeholders discussed the company’s 2025 performance and strategic outlook for the future.

From the company’s financial results and performance, it delivered a strong rebound in 2025, returning to profitability and strengthening its balance sheet and liquidity position despite continued macroeconomic pressures within the operating environment.

According to the financial report, revenue increased by 25 per cent from N493.6 billion in 2024 to N615.9 billion in 2025, driven by strong volume growth, targeted pricing initiatives, and sustained market expansion across key product categories.

Speaking about the company’s growth trajectory in 2025, Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc Mr. Roger Adou, said: “2025 was a defining year for FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc as we successfully returned the business to profitability despite persistent macroeconomic and operational challenges. The operating environment remained complex with high interest rates, supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, and foreign exchange volatility continuing to impact businesses across Nigeria. Despite these headwinds, our teams demonstrated exceptional resilience, agility, and commitment. We significantly improved operational efficiency across our factories, strengthened our route-to-market capabilities, enhanced our commercial execution, and optimized our supply chain operations.”

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