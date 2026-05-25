RESTORATION OF CHARACTER IN THE EDUCATION SYSTEM

Nigeria’s educational crisis did not begin in one generation, nor can it be healed by slogans, political speeches or the construction of a few magnificent buildings. The decay is moral, intellectual and institutional. Yet the nation once had leaders who understood that education was the foundation of civilization, social mobility and national dignity. Men like Obafemi Awolowo invested heavily in free education because they believed that ignorance was the greatest enemy of progress. His educational revolution in the Western Region produced teachers, lawyers, doctors, journalists and thinkers who transformed society. Later, Tai Solarin continued in the same path by emphasizing discipline, self-reliance and moral training.

In the Eastern Region, Nnamdi Azikiwe championed nationalism, journalism and political consciousness, but the Igbo society historically leaned more toward commerce, apprenticeship and enterprise. Long before colonial rule, trade routes through the River Niger sustained powerful economic centres like Onitsha Main Market, one of Africa’s largest markets. Industry and entrepreneurship became part of the cultural identity of the people. Education therefore developed alongside business ambitions rather than through a fully state-driven welfare system. Today, however, Nigeria faces a painful contradiction. Degrees multiply while wisdom declines. Campuses that once produced intellectuals now struggle with cultism, examination malpractice, internet fraud and the glorification of sudden wealth. Some students pursue certificates merely to satisfy parents or display social status. Expensive vehicles parked in university compounds often symbolize a culture where wealth is admired more than knowledge. Primary and secondary schools increasingly train the mind while neglecting character. A nation that rewards shortcuts inevitably raises a generation impatient with process, discipline and sacrifice.

The solution may lie in the philosophy of John Dewey, one of the world’s foremost advocates of modern education. Dewey believed that education was not merely preparation for life; education itself was life. According to him, schools must not only transmit information but also cultivate critical thinking, morality, responsibility and democratic values. Nigeria cannot restore its educational system through certificates alone. The country must rebuild the moral purpose of learning. Education should produce human beings who can think independently, respect labour, solve problems and contribute meaningfully to society. Moral instruction, civic responsibility, vocational skills and community service should become compulsory parts of the curriculum from primary school to university level. Parents, teachers, religious institutions and traditional leaders must collaborate with government ministries to rebuild discipline among teenagers facing the pressures of modern social trends, internet influence and materialistic culture.

There are practical examples within Nigeria that prove reform is possible. Peter Obi, during his administration in Anambra State between 2006 and 2014, renovated school structures, returned mission schools, provided buses and donated computers to improve learning environments. His reforms demonstrated that leadership and accountability can revive public education. Presently, Chukwuma Charles Soludo has continued educational interventions through free education policies from nursery to senior secondary school level. Such efforts show that investment in education remains one of the surest paths toward social transformation.

However, infrastructure alone will not save the system. As students all over the country dedicate themselves to external examinations as JAMB, WAEC, NECO, NABTEB; it would be paramount to go beyond fighting malpractices to transformation of the mind. Nigeria must stop celebrating overnight success and easy wealth. Academic achievements obtained without diligence should never become objects of national admiration. Human beings without morality lack the soul of diligent commitment to a purpose. Young people must be taught that genuine greatness grows through patience, consistency and honest labour. A society that crowns people before character is formed will eventually suffer disappointment.

True education demands endurance. Tagging learning through schools as a “scam” would further abdicate the chances of growth and development in the society. Being angry with the society because of quest for ‘overnight success’ is falling from the initial beginning. Frustration often follows those who seek recognition without first developing their talents, skills and passions through years of hard work. Engaging with modern trends without self-discovery and awareness is the easiest route to destruction. Nations rise when they honour integrity, competence and discipline above noise, luxury and shortcuts. Until Nigeria restores the moral soul of education, classrooms may continue to produce graduates, but not necessarily responsible citizens.

Obiotika Wilfred Toochukwu,

Awka, Anambra State