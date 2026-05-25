  • Monday, 25th May, 2026

PHCCIMA Set to Host Chambers of Commerce Conference

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

President of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA), Dr. Chinyere Nwoga, has reaffirmed the chamber’s readiness to host a world-class 66th Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), aimed at deepening investment, trade and economic opportunities in Rivers State.

Scheduled for June, in Port Harcourt, the landmark conference represents the first time in PHCCIMA’s 69-year history that both the chamber and Rivers State will host the prestigious NACCIMA AGM.

The conference will convene captains of industry, policymakers, diplomats, investors, maritime operators and entrepreneurs under the theme: “The Gulf of Guinea and the Blue Economy: Pathways to Trade, Investment and Security towards a $1 Trillion Economy.”

Nwoga expressed profound appreciation to NACCIMA National President, Engr. Dr. Jani Ibrahim, for approving Port Harcourt as host city, describing the decision as a strong vote of confidence in PHCCIMA’s leadership and Rivers State’s economic potential.

She assured stakeholders of PHCCIMA’s commitment to delivering a seamless and impactful conference that will promote enterprise, strengthen partnerships and project Rivers positively to the global business community.

Describing Port Harcourt as a strategic commercial hub, Nwoga highlighted the state’s vast opportunities in maritime trade, logistics, shipping, tourism, fisheries and energy, noting that the Blue Economy remains central to the future growth of the Niger Delta.

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