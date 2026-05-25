Foundation Awards Scholarship Worth Millions to Public School Quiz Winner

Kayode Tokede

A Primary six pupil of Sanya Nursery and Primary School, Aguda, Enora Onasanya, has won a fully funded six years scholarship to a private secondary school in Lagos after emerging overall winner of the 14th Annual Quiz and Debate Competition organised by Total Child Educational Foundation.

The scholarship package, which includes tuition, books, stationery materials and a school bag, is worth millions of naira and is aimed at giving outstanding pupils from public primary schools access to quality secondary education.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Vice Chairman of the foundation, Dr. Bankole Sadipe, said the initiative was designed to discover academically gifted children in underserved communities and provide them with opportunities that could transform their lives.

According to him, the foundation has sponsored more than 15 pupils through secondary school over the past 14 years, with its first scholarship beneficiary now studying Medicine at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. “Our very first winner has completed secondary school and is almost finishing university. He is studying medicine. That shows the enduring value of this initiative,” Sadipe said.

He added that while the annual competition costs about 1million naira to organise, the six-year

the scholarship awarded to the overall winner represents the foundation’s biggest financial commitment and runs into several millions of naira.

“The competition itself may cost about a million naira, but that is not the main issue. The real financial outlay is the six-year scholarship in a private school in Lagos, which runs into many millions of naira,” he said.