  • Monday, 25th May, 2026

AVEVA, IMD Launch Industrial Intelligence Report on Digital Ecosystems

Business | 3 seconds ago

Emma Okonji

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, and IMD, the leading business school, have launched the inaugural Industrial Intelligence Report on Digital Ecosystems and the Future of Connected Industries at AVEVA World 2026 in Milan, Italy.  

In a fireside chat in the mainstage, AVEVA CEO, Caspar Herzberg spoke with IMD Professor Mike Wade about the findings from over 275 interviews with leaders across 12 different sectors worldwide.

Encompassing both quantitative analysis and detailed interviews with global experts, the report distils how organisations can harness their industrial intelligence to build, orchestrate and scale business ecosystems.

The report revealed that while 74 per cent of leaders considered digital ecosystems a top strategic priority, only 27 per cent reported sharing data substantially or extensively with ecosystem partners. Several illustrative case studies also emphasise the gap between ambition and execution: integration complexity, legacy systems and weak governance.

CEO, AVEVA, Caspar Herzberg, explained: “With this collaboration with IMD, our ambition is not merely to understand the motivations behind the move to digital ecosystems, but to define the frameworks, competencies and leadership practices that will concretely enable companies to transcend silos and build more adaptive, ecosystem driven operating models.” 

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