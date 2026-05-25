OPay Opens Applications for N1.2bn Scholarship, N10m Innovation Challenge with Google

Sunday Ehigiator

Fintech company, OPay has opened applications for the 2026 edition of its scholarship initiative as part of its N1.2 billion, 10-year education commitment, while unveiling a N10 million innovation challenge in partnership with Google aimed at equipping Nigerian students with digital and problem-solving skills.

The programme, now branded as OPay Scholars, expands beyond financial support to include technical skills development, innovation exposure and career opportunities for students in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

As part of the initiative, applications for the Innovation Challenge will run from May 25 to June 14, 2026, with participants expected to compete in teams of five and develop technology-based solutions to real-life problems.

According to OPay, teams participating in the challenge would be required to engage with Google Gemini tools during the process, while winners would receive cash rewards, with the overall winner taking home N10 million, the first runner-up receiving N5 million and the second runner-up getting N3 million. Speaking on the initiative, Chief Commercial Officer of OPay, Elizabeth Wang, said the company remained committed to investing in the future of Nigerian youths through education and innovation.