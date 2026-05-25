Griffin Positioned to Strengthen Capital Formation Across Nigeria

Oluchi Chibuzor

Griffin Capital Group Limited has announced its official market entry as a fully integrated financial services group that is positioned to strengthen capital formation across Nigeria and Africa by bringing together investment banking, asset management, trusteeship, lending, and insurance capabilities under a unified institutional platform.

Speaking at the official launch of the firm in Lagos recently, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Obaniyi said the opportunity in Nigeria’s financial markets is significant, but unlocking it requires more than capital.

He noted that it requires structure, governance, and the ability to deploy capital with discipline, adding that Griffin Capital Group has been built to address these fundamentals.

“Our model allows us to operate across the full lifecycle of transactions from advisory to execution, while maintaining a strong focus on risk management and long-term value creation. We are entering the market with a clear sense of responsibility, particularly in how capital is structured, deployed, and preserved. Our ambition is to build an institution that contributes meaningfully to market development while maintaining the highest standards of governance and execution,” he said.

On his part, the Chairman of the Group, Musa Bello added: “Financial institutions play a critical role in shaping economic outcomes, particularly in emerging markets where capital must be deployed with both precision and purpose.

“Griffin Capital Group represents a long-term commitment to building an institution that combines local market understanding with global standards of governance and execution. As Nigeria continues to deepen its capital markets and expand private sector participation, institutions with the capacity to structure, mobilize, and manage capital effectively will be essential. Our focus is not only on participating in this evolution, but on contributing to it in a meaningful and sustainable way.”