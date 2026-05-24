Troops Repel Terrorists’ Attack on Military Post in North-east, Eliminate 12 ISWAP/Boko Haram Fighters

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have eliminated 12 ISWAP and Boko Haram fighters during a failed attack on a military position in the Kirawa axis of Sector 1 OPHK Area of Responsibility in the early hours of May 22, 2026.

The operation was carried out under Operation Desert Sanity and Siege Operations after suspected terrorists attempted to infiltrate positions occupied by troops of the 153 Task Force Battalion and other allied forces along the Nigeria-Cameroon border axis.

According to the Media Information Officer of Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the attack was promptly detected and effectively repelled by troops and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), who responded with superior firepower and maintained control of their positions throughout the encounter.

The terrorists were subsequently forced to abandon the mission and retreat towards the Cameroon axis after suffering heavy casualties during the gun battle.

“Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance assets, as well as platforms of the Air Component of OPHK and partner forces, provided coordinated support during the operation.

“Following the engagement, troops confirmed the neutralisation of 12 terrorists, while several others reportedly escaped with gunshot wounds, as evidenced by blood trails along their withdrawal routes.

“Recovered items included AK-47 rifles, rocket-propelled grenade systems, ammunition, and a PKT machine gun, further weakening the operational capability of the insurgents in the area,” the statement said.

Troops of OPHK, working alongside the Civilian Joint Task Force, have continued exploitation operations to track fleeing terrorists and recover additional weapons and equipment, while maintaining heightened vigilance across the area.

The Joint Task Force reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining pressure on terrorist groups until they are completely neutralised across the theatre of operations.

The military high command also commended the troops for their gallantry, professionalism, and swift response, which it described as the third successful operation recorded within the week, urging them to sustain the operational momentum in the interest of national security.