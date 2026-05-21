  • Wednesday, 20th May, 2026

Villa’s Europa League Victory Keeps Alive English Hopes of Six UCL Spots

Featured | 8 seconds ago
Aston Villa's Scottish midfielder #07 John McGinn and his teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Europa League final football match between SC Freiburg and Aston Villa at Besiktas Park in Istanbul on May 20, 2026. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)

Aston Villa's Scottish midfielder #07 John McGinn and his teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Europa League final football match between SC Freiburg and Aston Villa at Besiktas Park in Istanbul on May 20, 2026. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)

Aston Villa‘s Europa League 3-0 win against Freiburg last night ended their 44-year wait for a European trophy – and kept alive the Premier League’s hopes of a sixth Champions League spot next season.

Unai Emery’s men had already confirmed their place in next season’s elite European competition with a top-five finish, but now Bournemouthand Brightonwill know sixth place could earn a place alongside them.

If the Villans finish fifth in the Premier League, Unai Emery’s side will qualify for the Champions League as the Europa League winners.

The extra Champions League place that the Premier League earned through the European Performance Spot would then go to the team finishing sixth.

Villa would finish fifth in they lost at Manchester Cityand Liverpoolalso won at home to Brentford.

Should that happen, the Champions League qualification focus then turns to sixth spot. If Bournemouthavoid defeat at Nottingham Forest, or Brightonfail to win at home to Manchester United, the Cherries would finish sixth.

Should Bournemouthlose and Brightonwin, it would then be the Seagulls who claimed sixth spot.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.