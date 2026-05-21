Carloha Partners Okpekpe International 10km Road Race 

Carloha Nigeria, the authorised dealer of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, has announced its role as the Official Automobile Sponsor of the 11th edition of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race, scheduled for May 30, 2026, in Edo State.

Recognised as one of Africa’s most prestigious road races, the Okpekpe event holds the coveted World Athletics Gold Label and is a full member of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

As part of its sponsorship, Carloha will deploy two Chery HIMLA pickup trucks as the official lead vehicles for professional and VIP runners. These vehicles will carry race timing systems and remain positioned ahead of the athletes throughout the competition, showcasing Chery’s engineering excellence on an international stage.

Felix Mahan, General Manager Marketing at Carloha Nigeria, described the partnership as “a reflection of the company’s broader corporate social responsibility commitment to sports development, healthy living, youth empowerment, and globally relevant community initiatives.

“The spirit of the Okpekpe Race perfectly aligns with the character of the HIMLA,” said Mahan. “Just as endurance athletes are built to go the distance despite challenging terrain, the HIMLA is engineered for strength, reliability, and sustained performance across diverse driving environments.”

Beyond the race, Carloha will leverage the event to highlight its customer-focused aftersales package, CarlohaCare 6-6-7, which offers six years warranty, six years free service, and a seven-day repair promise.

This initiative underscores Carloha’s confidence in the durability and reliability of Chery vehicles while providing customers with long-term peace of mind.

Mahan emphasised that “endurance is not only vital in sports but also in mobility and customer experience.

“With CarlohaCare 6-6-7, we are giving Chery vehicle owners the confidence to go further with minimal worries, just as athletes push beyond limits to achieve excellence,” he added.

Carloha is also inviting the public to visit its stand at the race venue for an engaging fan experience. “Visitors will enjoy interactive games, win freebies, and stand a chance to secure heavy discount vouchers redeemable across all Chery vehicle models available at Carloha Nigeria,” Mahan concluded on a promissory note.