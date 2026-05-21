THE HEALING OF SOUTHERN KADUNA

Uba Sani is a bridge-builder, restoring trust between government and communities long alienated from power, reckons EMMANUEL AMOS

For years, Southern Kaduna occupied a painful place in Nigeria’s political and security conversations. The region, blessed with rich cultural diversity, agricultural potential, and resilient people, became associated with recurring tensions, feelings of marginalisation, and deep political distrust. Many citizens believed they were treated more as political outsiders than equal stakeholders in the Kaduna project. The bitterness that accumulated over time did not emerge in a vacuum; it was fuelled by years of divisive politics, insensitive governance, and rhetoric that often widened existing fault lines instead of healing them.

Today, however, a new political atmosphere appears to be taking shape under the administration of Uba Sani. While challenges remain, there is a growing perception across Southern Kaduna that the current administration is pursuing a more inclusive model of governance that emphasizes dialogue, balanced development, economic empowerment, and political accommodation rather than division and confrontation. Increasingly, many residents see Governor Uba Sani not merely as a political leader, but as a bridge-builder attempting to restore trust between government and communities long alienated from power.

The significance of this shift cannot be overstated. Kaduna is not just another Nigerian state; it is a microcosm of Nigeria itself. Its political stability depends heavily on fairness, inclusion, and the ability of leaders to manage diversity responsibly. When governance becomes sectional or inflammatory, the consequences are usually severe. Under the immediate past administration, many Southern Kaduna communities openly complained of exclusion, insensitivity, and antagonistic rhetoric.

Whether in handling communal crises, political appointments, or public communication, the previous administration frequently found itself accused of deepening divisions rather than promoting reconciliation. Political disagreements became emotionally charged, and many citizens felt disconnected from government structures.

Uba Sani’s leadership style has presented a striking contrast. Rather than governing through political intimidation or combative rhetoric, he has adopted a more measured, empathetic, and consensus-driven approach. His language consistently emphasizes unity, equity, and shared progress. Unlike the politics of exclusion that many associated with the past, the current administration appears committed to ensuring that every part of Kaduna feels the presence of government.

That message was strongly reinforced during the recent Kaduna South Senatorial campaign inauguration and re-election declaration of Senator Sunday Marshall Katung in Kafanchan.

Representing Governor Uba Sani at the event, Deputy Governor Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe delivered a message that resonated deeply across Southern Kaduna. She reiterated the administration’s commitment to “equity, fairness, and inclusive development,” emphasizing that every part of Kaduna State must feel the impact of governance.

For many years, Southern Kaduna leaders and citizens repeatedly demanded precisely that recognition: fairness, inclusion, and equal treatment within the state’s political structure. By publicly affirming those principles, the Uba Sani administration is attempting to rebuild confidence in state institutions and restore a sense of belonging among historically aggrieved communities.

One of the administration’s strongest priorities has been agriculture and rural economic development, areas particularly relevant to Southern Kaduna communities. Kaduna’s recent selection as a pilot state for the Nigeria Governors’ Forum State-Led Rice Transformation Initiative represents more than an agricultural programme; it is part of a broader economic strategy capable of uniting communities through shared prosperity.

Agriculture remains one of the most important economic activities across Southern Kaduna. By increasing investment in farming, agro-processing, food security, and rural infrastructure, the administration is effectively targeting sectors that directly affect ordinary citizens regardless of ethnic or religious identity.

Governor Uba Sani’s decision to personally chair the proposed State Rice Development Council further demonstrates seriousness and political ownership of the initiative.

Under his administration, Kaduna reportedly increased agricultural budget allocation dramatically, from 0.5 percent in 2023 to 13 percent in the 2026 budget, surpassing the Malabo Declaration benchmark. Such investment signals a government focused less on political theatrics and more on practical economic transformation.

This developmental focus is critical because sustainable peace often grows from shared economic opportunities.

Communities that feel economically included are less vulnerable to manipulation by divisive political actors. By prioritizing agriculture, food security, skills development, and infrastructure, Uba Sani is effectively using governance as a tool for social healing.

Southern Kaduna’s political leaders also appear increasingly aligned with this inclusive direction.

Senator Sunday Marshall Katung emphasized collaboration across political levels and highlighted several developmental gains secured for the region. Projects such as the Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia, healthcare initiatives, solar streetlight installations, youth ICT training, and agricultural support programmes all reinforce a growing development-oriented political narrative in Southern Kaduna.

Significantly, Katung openly linked regional progress to collaboration with President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani, suggesting a more cooperative relationship between Southern Kaduna leaders and the state government than existed previously.

For too long, Kaduna politics often resembled a battlefield of mutual suspicion. Regional grievances became politicized, and governance was frequently overshadowed by emotional and identity-based conflicts. Uba Sani’s administration appears determined to lower that temperature.

At the Kafanchan event, Deputy Governor Hadiza Balarabe urged politicians and stakeholders to reject bitterness and embrace peaceful engagement. Her warning that “development does not thrive in an atmosphere of division” captures the central philosophy increasingly defining the administration.

That philosophy represents a deliberate departure from the confrontational politics of the past.

Rather than weaponizing differences, the current government is projecting unity as a developmental necessity. Rather than framing governance around winners and losers, it is emphasizing collective advancement.

Southern Kaduna communities still carry painful memories of insecurity, political disagreements, and perceived marginalization. Emotional wounds created over years cannot disappear immediately. Yet leadership is often judged by direction, intention, and consistency.

On those measures, Uba Sani appears to be steering Kaduna toward reconciliation rather than division.

His background as a former pro-democracy activist perhaps explains this instinct for dialogue and consensus-building. Unlike leaders who thrive politically on polarization, he appears more comfortable with coalition-building and stakeholder engagement.

Kaduna cannot achieve sustainable development while large sections of its population feel alienated. Economic growth, security, investment, and political stability all depend on social cohesion. By consciously rebuilding bridges with Southern Kaduna, Uba Sani is strengthening not only political unity but also the long-term stability of the state itself.

Under El-Rufai, many Southern Kaduna citizens felt those relationships deteriorated significantly. Under Uba Sani, there is growing evidence that efforts are being made to repair them through inclusion, developmental policies, respectful engagement, and balanced governance.

Amos writes from Zaria