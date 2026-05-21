GOWON’S MEMOIR: DUTY WITHOUT ATONEMENT

The burden of the memoir is that Gowon remembered selectively, contends PAT ONUKWULI

On Tuesday, May 19, 2026, Nigeria’s political, military and ecclesiastical establishment gathered in Abuja for the public presentation of General Yakubu Gowon’s long-awaited memoir, My Life of Duty and Allegiance. The event was, in every sense, a national spectacle: solemn in appearance, lavish in substance; reflective in language, triumphalist in mood. It was a gathering of those who govern memory, bless power, and too often convert national tragedy into ceremonial applause.

My Life of Duty and Allegiance is Gowon’s personal narration of his journey from military officer to Head of State, his sudden emergence after the crises of 1966, his prosecution of the Nigerian Civil War, his overthrow in 1975, exile, academic life, and later peace-building initiatives. Its central argument is familiar: that Gowon acted out of duty, not malice; allegiance, not ambition; national necessity, not ethnic hatred. It presents him as a reluctant soldier-statesman who bore the burden of preserving Nigeria at its most fragile hour.

Yet, for Ndigbo, this memoir arrives not merely as literature, but as a moral summons. It is not simply the recollection of an old soldier; it is the delayed testimony of the Commander-in-Chief under whose authority Biafra was bombed, blockaded, starved, defeated and then rhetorically embraced. Gowon had, at over 90 years of age, perhaps his last great opportunity to move from explanation to expiation, from defence to repentance, from national heroism to moral courage. He reneged.

Here lies the painful contradiction. Gowon has spent decades praying for Nigeria, but prayer without atonement is a ceremony without cleansing. In both Christian and traditional moral imagination, supplication must be accompanied by restitution. The gods do not heed libation poured over concealed bones. Heaven does not accept incense rising from an altar beneath which injustice remains buried. Nigeria may pray, but Nigeria must also confess.

His famous declaration of “No Victor, No Vanquished” remains one of the most polished phrases in our national archive. But polished words do not necessarily produce polished justice. There was a victor, and there were the vanquished. There was a federal state that survived, and there were people who returned to ruins, abandoned property disputes, reduced savings, broken livelihoods, and enduring suspicion. A phrase that sounded magnanimous in January 1970 has, over time, become a monument to unfinished reconciliation.

Indeed, the burden of this memoir is not that Gowon remembered wrongly, but that he remembered selectively. Between memory and truth lies responsibility; between patriotism and justice lies confession. A leader may preserve a nation and still fail a people. He may win the argument of sovereignty and lose the verdict of humanity. For Ndigbo, therefore, the question is no longer whether Gowon loved Nigeria; it is whether he has shown that he understood the price at which Nigeria was retained. A country may survive a war, yet remain morally defeated by the terms of its survival.

The same must be said of the so-called three Rs: Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation. In proclamation, they were noble; in implementation, they were hollow. If reconciliation had been sincere, the Southeast would not still be pleading for equitable treatment. If reconstruction had been real, the region would not still be begging for meaningful inclusion in the National Gas Pipeline network, the National Rail Master Plan, and the long-promised dredging of the River Niger. If rehabilitation had been honest, the Southeast would not still endure excessive police and military presence, as though citizenship in that region remains permanently on probation.

This is the tragedy of Gowon’s legacy: he preserved the country but did not heal it. He ended the war but did not end the wound. He announced unity but left untouched the structures of exclusion that made unity sound like conquest in softer language.

The Civil War cannot be reduced to one man’s sin. Biafran leadership also made grave choices. War, by its nature, enlarges error and diminishes humanity. But Gowon’s burden remains unique. He led the recognised Nigerian state. He commanded the superior military power. He controlled the machinery that imposed the blockade. He bore the duty to protect citizens before they became enemies. Therefore, his memoir required not only recollection, but remorse.

Instead, Nigeria was offered grandeur where humility was needed. The launch reportedly attracted immense financial pledges, the familiar obscene theatre of elite Nigeria, where suffering is remembered beneath chandeliers and history is purchased in millions. The powerful applauded; the wounded listened. The state celebrated duty; Ndigbo searched for apology.

National unity cannot be built by suppressing dissent, hounding memory, or militarising grievance. Unity imposed by fear is merely silence wearing the uniform of peace. A federation that treats one region as a suspect cannot demand patriotic affection from it. Nigeria cannot continue to ask the Southeast to forget while refusing to repair.

Gowon’s memoir may secure his place in the library of Nigerian power. It may satisfy those who prefer history without discomfort and reconciliation without justice. But for many Ndigbo, it will remain an incomplete confession: eloquent in self-defence, deficient in atonement; rich in chronology, poor in contrition; impressive as memoir, inadequate as moral reckoning.

In the end, Gowon has reminded Nigeria of his duty and allegiance. What he has not sufficiently acknowledged is the price Ndigbo paid for both. And until that truth is faced, his prayers for Nigeria will remain noble, but incomplete, a prayer without propitiation, a hymn without repentance, a memoir without redemption.

Dr. Onukwuli is a legal scholar and public affairs analyst. patonukwuli2003@yahoo.co.uk