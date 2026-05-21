Iwopin Kingdom Partners DTML to Digitise Okosi Festival

In a historic move set to redefine the preservation and global promotion of Nigeria’s cultural heritage, the Kingdom of Iwopin has entered into a landmark strategic partnership with Digital Transformation Media Limited (DTML) for the digitalisation and international promotion of the revered Okosi Festival.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the colourful Okosi Iwopin Ajidagan 2026 Festival, marks a defining moment in the cultural and economic trajectory of Iwopin, as the Kingdom embarks on a journey to elevate the annual Okosi boat regatta from a celebrated local heritage event into a globally recognised cultural tourism spectacle.

Speaking on the significance of the agreement, His Royal Majesty, Oba Sunday Adeniyi Agbojo, the Liken of Iwopin Kingdom, underscored the cultural, historical, and transformational importance of the landmark partnership.

He described the Okosi Festival as more than a celebration, but a living testament to the identity, resilience, and maritime heritage of the Iwopin people.

“This is not merely the signing of an agreement; it is the opening of a new chapter in the history of our Kingdom. For generations, the Okosi Festival has been the heartbeat of our people, a sacred convergence of culture, history, and communal pride expressed through the rhythms of the waters, the splendour of our regatta, and the unity of our people,” the monarch declared.