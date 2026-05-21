EKSU Law Student Champions Women, Youth Participation in Politics

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A 500-level law student of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Miss Fatiha Olomide, has called for increased participation of women and youths in politics as preparations for the 2027 general election begin to gather momentum across the country.

Olomide, who is the Convener of the Our Future is Now Project, made the call while outlining the group’s expanded advocacy agenda aimed at empowering young people and addressing social challenges affecting Nigeria’s future.

According to her, the initiative was originally established as an advocacy platform against the rising number of out-of-school children, noting that the project has now broadened its focus to include women’s inclusion in governance and youth political participation.

She said the need for young people and women to actively participate in leadership has become more urgent as the country prepares for another electoral cycle, stressing that political inclusion remains a major pathway to sustainable national development.

Olomide said the project is now championing the campaign for more women in appointive and elective positions, describing gender inclusion as a necessary step toward balanced and people-centred governance.

“We cannot continue to complain about poor representation when we are not actively participating. Women must begin to take their rightful place in decision-making spaces,” she said.

She further urged Nigerian youths to move beyond social media activism and engage directly in politics, policy conversations and leadership processes at all levels.

“Our generation must stop seeing politics as a dirty game. If we stay away, we leave the future in the hands of people who may not represent our interests,” Olomide stated.

The student advocate also revealed that the project has incorporated campaigns against prostitution and internet fraud among young people, noting that such social vices threaten the future of Nigerian youths.

“We are committed to building a generation that is educated, responsible and politically conscious. The future truly belongs to us, and we must begin to prepare for it now,” she added.