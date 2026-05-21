Bauchi APC Primary: Groups Mobilise Support for Bala Wunti

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Bauchi State gets under way, a coalition of political support groups has thrown its weight behind Dr. Bala Maijama’a Wunti, urging party members to support what it described as “a tested leader with competence, compassion, and grassroots acceptance.”

The groups made their position known during a joint press briefing held in Bauchi, where they presented Dr. Wunti as the aspirant best positioned to unite the party and provide purposeful leadership for the state.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the coalition, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bala Wunti Support Organisation, Mukhtar Ahmad Jarmajo, said the APC primary should be seen as a defining moment for the future of Bauchi State.

He noted that unlike many politicians associated with “empty promises and political sensationalism,” Dr. Wunti has continued to distinguish himself through humility, credibility, and a consistent record of service to humanity.

Jarmajo said Wunti has spent years touching lives, investing in people, and supporting communities despite not occupying elective office.

The coalition described education as one of the strongest pillars of Wunti’s humanitarian interventions, recalling that he personally benefited from the free education policy introduced by the late Governor Abubakar Tatari Ali during the Second Republic.

According to the groups, that experience inspired his lifelong passion for supporting students and expanding access to educational opportunities for children from less privileged backgrounds.

They disclosed that the APC aspirant has sponsored students in tertiary institutions, awarded scholarships, paid school fees for struggling families, distributed learning materials, and supported several educational initiatives across Bauchi State.

On youth empowerment, the coalition said Wunti has continued to restore hope to many young people through entrepreneurship support, vocational training, business grants, mentorship programmes, and employment facilitation.

The groups maintained that many youths who once battled unemployment and uncertainty have become productive and self-reliant through his intervention

They also highlighted his humanitarian contributions in healthcare and social welfare, noting that Wunti has assisted vulnerable patients with medical bills, supported community health programmes, and extended relief to widows, orphans, and the less privileged.

The coalition further praised his loyalty and commitment to the APC, particularly his donation of 24 fully air-conditioned buses to strengthen mobilisation and support party activities across the state.

According to the groups, the gesture reflected not only generosity but also sacrifice, dedication, and commitment to the progress of the party.

“Dr. Wunti represents capacity, humility, compassion, and responsible leadership,” Jarmajo stated.

The coalition therefore, appealed to APC members across the 20 local government areas of the state to vote massively for Wunti during Thursday’s primary election.

It stressed that party members must place competence, vision, inclusiveness, and proven service above sentiment and political pressure.

The groups also cautioned party supporters against violence, hate speech, thuggery, and any action capable of undermining the peace and unity of the APC.

They called on security agencies and electoral officials to ensure a transparent, peaceful, credible, and fair exercise.

The coalition added that Dr. Wunti possesses the experience, character, and leadership qualities needed to move Bauchi State forward.