Sahara: Present, Future of Territory Within Framework of Moroccan Sovereignty, Says France

France has emphasised that the “present and future of the Sahara lie within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty” and outlined the precise measures to apply this decision.

A statement by Morocco’ s foreign ministry on Wednesday said this position was expressed in Rabat by French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot in a press briefing following his talks with Mr Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

Underlining the strategic significance of the Sahara issue to France and the region, Barrot recalled that in line with the stance conveyed by French President Emmanuel Macron in his letter to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, on July 30, 2024, “the present and future of this territory lie within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty.”

In this respect, the French minister affirmed “France’s support for the autonomy plan put forward by Morocco as the only basis for a just, lasting and negociated political solution.”

He added that “the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2797 lies within this logic,” and that France “hails this positive momentum, as well as the resumption of direct talks among all the stakeholders on the basis of the autonomy plan.”

Regarding the measures taken by France in implementation of this position, Barrot said that his country has “expanded its consular presence” and “cultural activities,” with the opening of a visa application submission center, the establishment of an “Alliance Française” in Laayoune, and the inauguration of a new school.

On the economic front, he noted that the French companies invest in the Sahara, with the French development agency (Agence française de développement) and operators providing relevant support.