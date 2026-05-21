Ifelodun APC Chieftains, Leaders, Back Ajakaye’s Candidature, Say He’s Trustworthy 

Key Ifelodun leaders have thrown their weight behind the victory of Dr. Rafiu Ajakaye in the recent All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primaries for Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency.

In a statement jointly signed by at least 24 APC elders and stakeholders across the 18 wards of the LGA, the elders said Ajakaye is credible, has a record of standing for public good, and has demonstrated passion for human capital and infrastructural development of the constituency if elected.

They also urged other aspirants to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship as the process was credible and enjoyed the acceptance of fhe largest majority of the people.

Signatories to the statement include: Senator Suleiman Makanjuola Ajadi; Commissioner for Housing, Dr. Segun Ogunsola; Ifelodun Local Government Chairman, Hon. Femi Yusuf; Chief MT Lawal; Mr. Job Buremoh; Hon. Abdulrahman Akanni; Hon. Samuel Fasobu; Alhaji Barakat Atunse; Mrs. Mary Kolade; Hon. Olanike Ajibola; Elder Peter Daramola; Mr Hassan Garba; Mr Jejelola; Hon. Fatai Garba Labaka; Hon. Harriet Oshatimehin; Prince Theophilus Aliu; Hon. Salahudeen; Dr. Babatunde Salami; Hon. Elizabeth Olabimpe; Alhaji Adisa Adebayo; Mr. Simeon Adebayo Daramola; Mr. Olukayode Abogunrin; and Alhaji Sherifat Yekeen; among others.

“We are confident that Dr. Rafiu Ajakaye will make us proud. We are proud of his pedigree as a gentleman and the former spokesman of the governor who distinguished himself with hard work, respect for elders, and passion for development,” the statement said.

“We are not unaware of some misgivings. But this is hardly strange in any electoral contest where one candidate must emerge.

“As leaders and stakeholders in Ifelodun, we are 100% behind the candidature of our son. He is a proud son of our local government. One of us is better than none of us, and we urge his fellow aspirants and others who may have any grievance to kindly consider the overall interest of our local government and back him accordingly.

“Finally, we thank our brothers from Ibolo axis for their overwhelming support for Dr. Ajakaye. We are grateful for their sportsmanship, especially the aspirants from the axis who declared support for Dr. Ajakaye on the morning of the election. This is something that we duly noted for posterity.”