2027 Polls: STB Manufacturers Alert Tinubu of Impending ‘Broadcasting Crisis’

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Association of Licensed Set-Top Box Manufacturers of Nigeria (STBMAN) has raised the alarm over the National Broadcasting Commission’s (NBC) planned transition from analogue to digital broadcasting.

The group warned that the exercise could trigger confusion, legal disputes, and disruptions capable of undermining the credibility of the 2027 general election if not properly managed.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by its Chairman, Sir Godfrey Ohuabunwa, the association appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene and halt what it described as a unilateral implementation process, pending wider consultations with stakeholders in the broadcasting industry.

STBMAN said that although it supports Nigeria’s digital migration programme, the approach currently being pursued by the NBC appeared rushed and inconsistent with the 2012 Digital Switchover (DSO) White Paper approved by the Federal Executive Council.

The association argued that the arrangement being presented as a Digital Switchover was merely the aggregation of channels on NigComSat platforms rather than a fully Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) migration as originally envisioned under the national DSO framework.

According to the group, failure to carry critical stakeholders along could erode public confidence, weaken access to information, and create avoidable disruptions in the broadcasting sector at a politically sensitive period ahead of the 2027 elections.

It noted that millions of Nigerians still depend on free-to-air broadcasting for information dissemination, civic education, election coverage,e and public enlightenment.

The group stressed that any poorly coordinated migration process could result in signal disruptions, public confusion, and unequal access to information during the election season.

STBMAN also expressed concern that the NBC risked creating a conflict of interest by acting simultaneously as regulator and content aggregator, contrary to the spirit of the 2012 White Paper and global best practices guiding digital broadcasting migration.

The association, therefore, called for an urgent national stakeholders’ roundtable, an independent legal and technical review of the DSO process, review and update of the 2012 DSO White Paper, nationwide public sensitisation on the implications of digital migration, and measures to protect local broadcasting and public interest.

It maintained that it was not opposed to digital migration but insisted that the process must be transparent, inclusive, lawful, and technically sound.

The group warned that failure to properly manage the transition could weaken democratic communication structures, waste public resources, and negatively affect national cohesion and the credibility of the 2027 elections.

“Mr. President, Nigeria cannot afford confusion in its broadcasting system at a time the nation is preparing for another critical democratic transition. The time to act is now,” the statement added.