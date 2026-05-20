Tinubu: Gowon’s Memoir is Compass for Nigeria’s Future, Preserving National Unity

• Says ex-head of state’s life stands as rebuke to those reducing nation’s diversity to regional, religious stereotypes

•Nigeria won’t fail despite current challenges, Gowon says

•Jonathan: no victor, no vanquished declaration laid foundation for nationwide healing

•Danjuma donates N3bn at book launch

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, described the memoir of former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, as an important national document that of-fered guidance for Nigeria’s future, regional cooperation, and the preservation of national unity.

Tinubu made the assertion in Abuja at the launch of Gowon’s memoir, “My Life of Duty and Allegiance.”

The president said Gowon’s life was a rebuke to divisive narratives that attempted to reduce Nigeria’s diversity into rigid regional or religious stereotypes.

Earlier, Gowon said he wrote his memoir just to set the record straight, and not to join issues with anyone or sit in judgement over what was right or wrong.

He said speaking out became necessary because his “story and that of Nigeria became intertwined”.

The ex-military head of state added that the book reflected his modest attempt to document the opportunity he had to serve Nigeria.

He maintained an optimistic view of the country’s situation, saying, “Nigeria can get better and achieve her potentials as the giant of Africa.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was chairman of the occasion, described the book as a fitting presentation of the living testimony and reflections of a man who led at a critical time in Nigeria’s turbulent history.

Jonathan said Gowon’s “No Victor, No Vanquished” declaration at the end of the civil war laid the foundation for national healing.

The book presenter, former Chief Defence Staff, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, launched the book with N3 billion.

Tinubu, who was represented at the book launch by Vice President Kashim Shettima, called for wide circulation of the memoir across the country, stating that it is a civic inheritance for all Nigerians.

A capacity gathering of prominent Nigerians witnessed the public presentation of the book, which was held at Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre.

Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said the reflections of leaders, who witnessed defining moments in the nation’s history, were essential for democratic stability and national cohesion.

He said Nigeria must preserve its historical memory to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past, stressing that societies that fail to learn from their history risk drifting into division and uncertainty.

“A nation that misplaces its memory soon begins to quarrel with its own reflection. A society without memory becomes an orphan in time,” he said.

The president observed that the former Head of State’s account was arriving at a time when Nigeria and the wider West African region was grappling with insecurity, economic pressures, and social fragmentation, making the lessons of reconciliation and statesmanship even more relevant.

He praised Gowon’s post-civil war reconciliation efforts, particularly the declaration of “No victor, no vanquished,” describing it as one of the defining principles that helped preserve Nigeria’s unity after the civil war.

Tinubu said peace and national healing required deliberate policies built on trust, inclusion, and shared citizenship.

He stated, “The decisions of that period cannot be understood by those who examine them with the arrogance of comfort. Every generation that inherits peace must learn to speak gently about the choices made in the season of peril.”

The president added that national unity must be sustained through institutions and policies that encouraged interaction, fairness and mutual understanding among citizens.

He highlighted the role of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as one of the enduring legacies of Gowon’s administration, saying the programme has helped bridge ethnic, cultural and religious divides across generations.

According to him, shared national experiences remain vital to building a stronger federation and deepening trust among Nigerians.

He described Gowon’s life as a rebuke to divisive narratives and tendencies that attempted to reduce Nigeria’s diversity into rigid regional or religious stereotypes.

“His story teaches us that the Nigerian project becomes stronger when a citizen refuses to become a weapon in the hands of sectarian entrepreneurs,” the president said.

On regional affairs, Tinubu commended Gowon’s role in the establishment of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), describing the regional body as one of the continent’s most important platforms for economic cooperation and collective security.

He said the founding vision behind ECOWAS remained critical as West Africa confronted terrorism, political instability, and economic disruption.

“We need cooperation against insecurity. We need trade that empowers our young people. We need diplomacy that prevents conflict from becoming contagion,” he stated.

The president maintained that Nigeria’s prosperity and security were closely tied to the stability and development of neighbouring countries.

Tinubu said Gowon’s influence extended beyond his years in office, describing him as a statesman whose commitment to peace, unity and national service has endured across generations.

Speaking earlier, Gowon said he was only out to present the facts, and not to join issues with anyone or sit in judgement.

He stated, “Each time I reflect on my service to my country, I become further persuaded that Nigeria can get better and achieve her potentials as the giant of Africa.

“Under my watch as head of state, the country did not fall, and I am confident that the nation, despite all its challenges, still will not fall, but I am worried that Nigerians never seem to get tired of presenting difficult solutions to simple problems, which they further complicate with more complex and ambiguous solutions that invariably generate tensions in the country.”

Gowon, who was flanked by his wife and former First Lady, Mrs. Victoria Gowon, said he was driven to write his memoir as Nigeria’s former Head of State to put issues in right perspective as far as he knew them.

He also said in writing the book he was aware of the possibility of reopening old wounds, but stated that he tried to avoid such negative narratives.

Gowon stated, “My belief is that this book, ‘My Life of Duty and Allegiance,’ will help to correct misconceptions and fill the gaps in public narratives for the proverbial ordinary man and those who currently shoulder the burden of leadership.

“I hope my story will show that public service is never a call to vain glory, but an aspiration of guardianship by those who would lead with conscience and conviction.”

Gowon also spoke on the current happenings in the polity ahead the 2027 general election, saying the resort to do or die politics should be avoided.

He cautioned Nigerians to avoid any acts that could lend credence to predictions by naysayers that the country would become a failed nation.

Gowon said, “Today Nigeria has again launched another cycle of preparation towards the general election in 2027.

“It goes without saying that we all must rise to contain the desperation frequently exhibited by the political class who engage in what they love to call do or die politicking and their inability to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections, even in matters as minor as intraparty elections, which has continued to plague our nation from colonial times.”

Jonathan, who was the chairman of the occasion, called the book a living testimony and reflections of a leader during Nigeria’s turbulent history.

He said Gowon deserved commendation for his farsightedness and vision for a united and prosperous nation, which, he said, was manifested in the former head of state’s many legacies.

Jonathan observed that memoirs such as “My Life of Duty and Allegiance” would help preserve institutional memory and deepen public understanding of critical phases and decisions in Nigeria’s history.

Jonathan also said the “no victor, no vanquished” declaration by Gowon after the Nigerian civil war laid the foundation for healing across the country.

He described Gowon as a “living testimony” of leadership during one of Nigeria’s most defining periods.

The former president said Gowon’s memoir provided deep insight into the challenges of nationhood, peace building, reconciliation and statesmanship, especially during and after the Nigerian civil war, between 1967 and 1970.

He stated, “Today’s event is not merely the unveiling of a book. It is the presentation of a living testimony. It reflects a leader, who stood at the centre of some of the defining moments in our national journey.”

He commended Gowon for introducing policies that transformed the country, particularly the establishment of NYSC.

Jonathan said the youth service scheme was created to foster unity among young Nigerians and bridge ethnic divisions across the country.

Recalling his personal experience, Jonathan said NYSC teachers posted to his secondary school in 1973 contributed significantly to his education at a time graduate teachers were scarce in many rural schools.

He said, “The vision of the NYSC was great and it will continue to remain great. The youth corps scheme was meant to unite our nation and help us live as one Nigeria.”

Jonathan also praised the late former Vice President Alex Ekwueme for working alongside Gowon on reforms that shaped the country.

He acknowledged the importance of preserving historical records through memoirs, saying younger generations must hear directly from leaders, who witnessed critical moments in Nigeria’s history.

The former president said Gowon had continued to distinguish himself through peace-building efforts and advocacy for national unity long after leaving office.

Jonathan added that initiatives championed by the former military head of state demonstrated that true leadership extended beyond political power into service to humanity.

He described the memoir as timely, especially at a period when many nations across the world were grappling with insecurity, division, and political polarisation.

Jonathan urged contemporary leaders and younger Nigerians to learn from the values of courage, vision, reconciliation, and patriotism highlighted in the book.

He commended Gowon for documenting his experiences for future generations and preserving an important part of Nigeria’s historical record.

In their remarks, former heads of state, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, described Gowon as a noble man and a soldier gentleman, whose efforts helped in very significant wayS to keep the country’s military as one united and patriotic fighting force.

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and Emir of Kano, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi, paid tributes to Gowon, describing him as a humble and impactful leader.

Book reviewer and Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, His Lordship, Matthew Kukah, stated that the book was a vivid account of Nigeria’s turbulent history through a civil war, and Gowon’s personal travails and life’s journey.

Kukah said the account was important, especially as the country continued to navigate through similar challenges.

He stated that different sections of the book provided valuable insights into events during the General’s reign as head of state, saying, however, that no memoir summaries history in totality, as each account presents a particular point of view.

While praying for Nigeria’s continued unity and progress, Kukah assured the gathering of God’s continuous favour and blessing for the country.

He said, “God will continue to do great things for Nigeria.”

Group Chief Executive of Havilah Group, Publishers of the book, Lanre Adesuyi, said Gowon had chosen to tell his story openly and truthfully, without bitterness or judgement.

Adesuyi stressed the importance of telling one’s own truth as in the case of Gowon in the book.

Highlights of the ceremony included speeches and donations by various personalities, prominent among them, Danjuma, who donated N3 billion to launch the book.

Among those present at the event were Abdulsalam; representative of First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan; and Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang.

Equally present were ministers: Senator Atiku Bagudu (Budget and Economic Planning); Hannatu Musawa (Arts Culture and Creative Economy); and General Christopher Musa (Defence).

In attendance, too, were Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III; CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh; serving and retired senior military officers as well as traditional and religious leaders, among others.