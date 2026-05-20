Pinnacle Reinforces ESG Commitment at World Safety Day Event

Leading midstream and downstream energy company, Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, has reaffirmed its commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles as it commemorated the 2026 World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, Mrs. Adenike Labinjo, said the company remains committed to creating a work environment that protects not only the physical safety of employees, but also their mental and emotional wellbeing.

“Our goal is clear: to build a workplace where safety is foundational; where every employee operates in an environment that is physically secure, mentally supportive and emotionally enabling,” she said.

She added that the company’s approach aligns with this year’s theme, “Ensuring a Healthy Psychosocial Working Environment,” noting that workplace safety extends beyond physical conditions to include how employees feel, interact and receive support within the organisation.

Also speaking, Executive Director of the company, Mr. Austin Omoyibo, emphasized management’s commitment to maintaining a workplace culture that enables employees to perform at their highest potential.