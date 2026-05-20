Aurelio Giraudo: We Build Brands That Reflect International Standards, Express Warmth, Character And Pride of Nigerian Hospitality

General Manager of Abuja Continental Hotel, Aurelio Giraudo, has hospitality experience spanning over 30 years in luxury hotel management. He has held senior leadership roles with renowned brands globally. His expertise covers hotel openings, repositioning, quality enhancement, team development, and financial performance. Giraudo says he is focused on raising service standards, strengthening market positioning, and delivering exceptional guest experiences through hands-on leadership and a commitment to operational excellence. Charles Ajunwa brings excerpts

How would you describe Abuja Continental Hotel’s evolving identity as a home away from home for both residents and walk-in guests?

Abuja Continental Hotel has evolved into far more than a place to stay—it is a destination where comfort, familiarity, and genuine hospitality come together. For resident guests, it offers the reassurance of refined accommodation and attentive service; for walk-in guests, it provides welcoming spaces for dining, meetings, recreation, and social connection. Our aim is to create an environment where every guest feels at ease, valued, and cared for. That is what transforms an iconic hotel into a true home away from home.

Luxury today goes beyond opulent rooms to encompass holistic experiences. How is Abuja Continental redefining luxury stay through personalised service, comfort, and ambiance?

Abuja Continental is redefining luxury by moving beyond product alone and focusing on experience. Today’s luxury guest values recognition, personalisation, comfort, and atmosphere as much as physical design. Our role is to ensure that every touchpoint, from service style to room comfort to the ambiance of the overall environment, feels intentional, refined, and emotionally engaging. In that sense, luxury for us is not only about what we offer, but about how consistently and thoughtfully we make our guests feel cared for.

What makes your recreation facilities and dining experiences stand out in Abuja’s competitive market?

At Abuja Continental Hotel, we offer far more than accommodation—we create a complete lifestyle experience. Our recreation facilities, from the pool and fitness areas to our relaxing resort-style environment in the heart of Abuja, give guests a rare sense of escape within the city.

Our dining experiences are equally important, with a focus on variety, quality, and atmosphere that appeals to both resident guests and Abuja’s wider social community. What truly sets us apart is the way these elements come together to create memorable moments. Guests may arrive for business or leisure, but they return for the experience, the ambiance, and the feeling of genuine hospitality.

Abuja hosts diplomats, business executives, and tourists alike. How does the hotel tailor its offerings to meet the diverse expectations of such a sophisticated clientele?

We tailor our offering by understanding that each guest arrives with different expectations, but all value efficiency, comfort, and thoughtful service. For diplomats and business executives, we focus on discretion, security, seamless stays, and strong meeting and event facilities. For leisure guests, we create a more relaxed and engaging experience through our dining, recreation, and warm hospitality. What unites all of our guests is the desire to feel recognised and well cared for. That is why personalisation, attention to detail, and flexibility are at the heart of the Abuja Continental experience.

With rising competition in Abuja’s hospitality space, what strategic investments has Abuja Continental made to maintain its leadership position in luxury and service excellence?

To maintain our leadership position, we continue to invest strategically in product enhancement, service culture, and guest experience. This includes the ongoing upgrade of our facilities, the refinement of our dining and recreation offerings, and a strong focus on elevating service standards across the hotel. At the same time, we are investing in our people, because true luxury is delivered through exceptional service. In a competitive market, it is this combination of continuous improvement, operational excellence, and genuine hospitality that keeps Abuja Continental relevant, distinctive, and trusted.

Culinary tourism is now a major draw for travellers. How is your culinary team blending international cuisine with authentic Nigerian flavours to create a signature dining experience?

Our culinary philosophy is to celebrate both international excellence and local identity. We want every dining experience at Abuja Continental to feel refined and global, while still reflecting the richness and character of Nigerian flavors. By blending international techniques with authentic local ingredients and regional influences, our culinary team creates menus that are both familiar and distinctive. The result is a dining experience that resonates with international travellers, while also giving guests a genuine taste of place.

How is Abuja Continental leveraging technology to enhance guest convenience while preserving the warmth of human service?

We see technology as an enabler, not a replacement for hospitality. Our focus is on using it to make the guest journey smoother, more efficient, and more convenient—from communication and service coordination to the overall ease of the stay—while ensuring that the human touch remains at the centre of the experience. In luxury hospitality, warmth, attentiveness, and personal connection can never be replaced. Technology helps us respond faster and serve better, but it is our people who create the lasting impression.

Sustainability and wellness are shaping modern travel preferences. What initiatives have the hotel introduced to ensure guests enjoy luxury without compromising on health, safety, and environmental responsibility?

At Abuja Continental, we believe modern luxury must be responsible as well as comfortable. Our approach is centred on creating a safe, wellness-driven environment for guests, while continuously improving operational practices that support sustainability and long-term efficiency. From maintaining high standards of hygiene, safety, and guest well-being to adopting more mindful ways of managing resources and hotel operations, our goal is to deliver an experience that feels refined, reassuring, and aligned with the expectations of today’s conscious traveller.

Beyond accommodation, hotels are becoming lifestyle destinations. What recreational and lifestyle experiences at Abuja Continental keep guests choosing to stay longer or return more often?

What encourages guests to stay longer and return is the fact that Abuja Continental offers far more than accommodation—it offers a lifestyle experience. Beyond the comfort of the stay, guests can enjoy tennis, squash courts, padel, pickleball, a football ground, badminton, a dance studio, a gym, and a swimming pool, all within the hotel environment. This variety gives guests the freedom to relax, stay active, socialise, and enjoy a true resort-style atmosphere in the heart of Abuja. It is this balance of hospitality, wellness, and recreation that makes the experience memorable and keeps guests coming back.

What systems and culture does the hotel have in place to ensure every guest, whether resident or walk-in, receives the same exceptional experience?

Service consistency begins with culture. At Abuja Continental, we work to ensure that every guest experience is guided by the same standards of professionalism, attentiveness, and genuine care, whether the guest is staying in the hotel, dining in one of our outlets, or visiting for an event. This is supported by clear operational standards, team training, leadership presence, and a strong service mindset across all departments. In luxury hospitality, consistency is what builds trust, and our goal is to make every interaction reflect the same quality, warmth, and excellence.

Abuja is positioning itself as a MICE and tourism destination. How is Abuja Continental capitalising on this by offering world-class conference, event, and banquet facilities that attract high-profile gatherings?

Abuja Continental is well positioned to support Abuja’s growth as a MICE and tourism destination because we offer the scale, location, and versatility required for high-profile events. Our conference and banquet facilities are designed to host everything from diplomatic gatherings and corporate meetings to large social occasions, with the service standards expected of an international luxury hotel. What makes the difference is the combination of space, experience, and hospitality. We do not simply provide venues—we create an environment where business, prestige, and guest experience come together seamlessly.

Following your recent recognition as Abuja’s Best Luxury Hotel and Conference Centre by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, what tangible benefits can guests and patrons now expect in terms of elevated service standards, amenities, and overall experience at Abuja Continental Hotel?

This recognition is both an honour and a responsibility. For our guests, it means an even stronger commitment to service consistency, product quality, and continuous improvement across the entire hotel experience. The award specifically recognises Abuja Continental Hotel as the 2026 winner for Best Luxury Hotel and Conference Centre in Nigeria, reflecting our focus on excellence in hospitality and conference delivery. In practical terms, guests can expect elevated comfort, refined dining, upgraded wellness and event spaces, and a service approach built around efficiency, warmth, and attention to detail. Our aim is not simply to celebrate the recognition, but to translate it into a more polished, memorable, and rewarding experience every time a guest walks through our doors.

How will this recognition translate into enhanced value for both leisure guests seeking a premium stay and corporate clients hosting high-level conferences and events?

This recognition strengthens confidence in what guests and clients can already expect from Abuja Continental: a premium stay experience supported by trusted service standards and event excellence. For leisure guests, it means greater assurance of comfort, quality dining, wellness, and a more refined overall experience. For corporate clients, it reinforces our ability to deliver conferences and events with professionalism, scale, and the level of service high-profile gatherings require. In essence, the award does not change our direction—it validates it. It gives both leisure and business guests added confidence that they are choosing a hotel committed to continuous improvement, international standards, and memorable hospitality in the heart of Abuja.

Looking ahead, what is your vision for Abuja Continental?

Our vision is for Abuja Continental to be recognised not only as the leading hotel in Abuja, but as a reference point for hospitality excellence across Nigeria. We want to set the benchmark through consistent service, continuous investment, strong culinary and recreational experiences, and a culture that places the guest at the centre of everything we do. Ultimately, our ambition is to build a hotel that reflects international standards while expressing the warmth, character, and pride of Nigerian hospitality. That is how we intend to remain relevant, competitive, and truly distinguished in the years ahead.