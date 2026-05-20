APC Primaries: Dangerous Erosion of Democratic Values

Iyobosa Uwugiaren argues that what should have been a democratic process aimed at strengthening public trust in the electoral process during the All Progressives Congress’ primaries instead became another symbol of the deepening crisis within Nigeria’s political culture.

The controversies trailing the outcomes of the recent primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have once again exposed one of the greatest threats to the nation’s democracy — the persistent absence of internal party democracy.

From reports of violence and thuggery to complaints of candidate’s imposition, manipulation of delegates’ lists, vote-buying, intimidation, rigging and lack of transparency, the exercises have left many Nigerians questioning whether political actors truly understand the essence of democracy beyond the pursuit of power.

Although complaints emerged across the country, nowhere were these political fraud and rascality more pronounced than in Edo State, particularly in Edo South, where discontent among party faithful over the conduct of the primaries became impossible to ignore.

What should have been a democratic process aimed at strengthening public trust in the electoral process instead became another symbol of the deepening crisis within Nigeria’s political culture.

Ordinarily, political parties are supposed to be the foundation of democracy. They are expected to provide platforms for fair competition, encourage political participation, and allow members to freely choose their candidates through transparent processes. However, when a ruling party fails to obey its own internal rules and guidelines, it sends a troubling message about its commitment to democratic principles ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The concern is simple: if democratic values cannot thrive within political parties themselves, how can Nigerians expect fairness during the general elections? That question now hangs heavily over the nation’s political landscape.

APC, as the governing party, carries a burden of responsibility greater than that of opposition parties. Citizens naturally expect the party in power to set standards in political conduct and democratic culture. Unfortunately, the recent primaries appear to have achieved the opposite.

Rather than inspiring confidence, the process has reinforced public cynicism about politics in Nigeria. Many Nigerians and members of the international community now see elections not as contests of ideas or competence, but as battles controlled by money, influence, violence and elite manipulation.

This perception is dangerous for democracy.

At the core of the crisis is the recurring problem of candidate imposition. Across Nigeria’s political system, party structures are often dominated by powerful individuals, especially state governors and political godfathers who determine outcomes long before delegates cast their votes. Aspirants who enjoy grassroots popularity are frequently sidelined if they lack the backing of influential interests.

The consequences are severe. When candidates emerge through manipulation rather than genuine support, party unity suffers. Aggrieved members become disillusioned, defections increase, and voters lose faith in the credibility of the electoral process. In many cases, unpopular candidates eventually become liabilities during general elections because they lack organic public acceptance.

The situation in Edo South illustrates this wider national problem. Complaints from party stakeholders over irregularities and exclusion suggest that many participants believed the process was compromised from the outset. How does one explain a situation in which a sitting Senator, Neda Imasuen, was reportedly prevented from voting in his ward during the primaries?

Whether every allegation is ultimately proven or not, the perception of injustice alone is damaging enough.

Democracy depends not only on fairness but also on public trust. Once citizens and the electorate begin to believe that outcomes are predetermined, participation declines. People become apathetic because they feel their votes no longer matter. This growing distrust is already evident in Nigeria’s declining voter turnout figures over the years.

Equally troubling is the normalization of violence during political contests. Reports of thuggery and intimidation during the primaries reveal how deeply violence has become embedded in Nigeria’s political environment. Elections are increasingly treated as wars to be won at all costs rather than democratic exercises governed by rules and civility.

This trend discourages decent and competent individuals from participating in politics. Many professionals, intellectuals, women, students and young people avoid active political engagement because of the dangerous atmosphere surrounding elections. Politics becomes dominated by those with access to money, coercive networks or political muscle.

The long-term effect is the steady decline in leadership quality. A political system that rewards intimidation over ideas cannot consistently produce visionary leadership. Instead, it risks empowering individuals who view political office primarily as an instrument of personal survival, enrichment and patronage.

The role of institutions in this crisis should also be critically examined. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to monitor party primaries and ensure compliance with electoral laws.

Although the commission’s powers over internal party affairs may be limited, stakeholders in the political landscape still expect stronger oversight and moral authority in defending electoral integrity.

Security agencies, too, must rise above accusations of selective enforcement or political bias. Their responsibility is to protect lives and preserve order, not to become instruments in political power struggles. Failure to curb violence during party primaries only emboldens those who believe intimidation is an effective political strategy.

The judiciary has also become an unavoidable battleground after most controversial primaries. Increasingly, aspirants dissatisfied with internal party processes seek justice in courtrooms rather than within party mechanisms. While judicial intervention may sometimes correct injustices, excessive litigation reflects the collapse of credible internal dispute-resolution systems within political parties.

More fundamentally, the crisis surrounding the primaries highlights the commercialization of politics in Nigeria. Money has become one of the most decisive factors in electoral contests. Delegates are routinely accused of selling their votes to the highest bidder, while aspirants spend enormous sums securing endorsements and political loyalty.

Politics has gradually transformed from public service into a high-risk investment venture. This reality fuels corruption in governance. Politicians who spend heavily to secure nominations and elections often enter office under pressure to recover their investments. Public resources then become tools for political compensation rather than instruments of national development.

The damage goes beyond politics alone.

When democratic processes lose credibility, democratic values themselves become devalued. Young Nigerians watching these developments may begin to conclude that democracy is merely a façade masking elite bargains and political manipulation. Such cynicism weakens national unity and threatens long-term political stability.

A democracy cannot thrive where citizens no longer believe in the system. The APC — and indeed all political parties in Nigeria — must therefore understand the seriousness of this moment. Internal democracy is not a luxury; it is the foundation upon which credible governance rests.

Political parties that cannot conduct transparent primaries will struggle to convince citizens that they can deliver transparent governance.

Urgent reforms are necessary. Political parties must strengthen internal democratic structures, ensure credible delegate-selection processes, maintain transparent membership registers, and impose strict sanctions against violence and manipulation. The APC national leadership must address the complaints arising from the primaries before the elections. Candidate’s selection should reflect the will of party members rather than the preferences of a few powerful individuals or state governors.

Civil society organizations and the media also have important roles to play. The media must continue exposing electoral irregularities without fear or compromise, while civil society groups must intensify advocacy for electoral reforms and political accountability.

Citizens themselves must reject the culture of vote-buying and political violence. Democracy survives only when the people actively defend it. Nigeria has made significant democratic progress since the return to civilian rule in 1999, but that progress remains fragile.

The recent APC primaries have once again revealed how far the country still needs to go in building a political culture rooted in transparency, fairness and respect for rules.

Ultimately, democracy is not merely about holding elections. It is about credibility, inclusion, accountability and trust.

When a ruling party cannot faithfully obey its own rules during primaries, Nigerians have every reason to worry about the integrity of the larger electoral process.

The warning signs are already visible. Ignoring them would come at a great cost to the future of Nigeria’s democracy.